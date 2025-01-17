Gov Aliyu reaffirms commitment to Women, Children Empowerment Initiatives

Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the socio-economic development of women and children in the state.

Through a series of impactful initiatives spearheaded by the Ministry for Women and Children’s Affairs, significant strides have been made towards empowering women, addressing educational challenges, and tackling gender-based violence.

One of the major initiatives includes the training of 100 women and youths in tailoring and other handworks. In collaboration with the State Ministry for Local Government and Community Development and the Office of the Special Adviser on Community Development, the program is aimed at promoting financial independence and socio-economic growth by equipping participants with practical skills.

Governor Sokoto’s administration has also empowered 40 women farmers with solar pumping machines to support dry season farming. In addition, each of these women has received a N500,000 cash grant to enhance agricultural productivity, thus fostering economic independence and improving the livelihoods of rural women.

Furthering its commitment to empowering young women, the Ministry for Women and Children’s Affairs partnered with the NEEM Foundation to train 200 adolescent girls in various skill acquisition programs. This initiative aims to equip the next generation with the tools they need for personal growth and economic success.

In the education sector, a collaboration with UNICEF has led to the successful re-enrollment of 1,500 out-of-school children.

The program ensured that these children received necessary educational materials to resume their studies and continue their education without hindrances.

Governor Sokoto’s administration has also focused on combating gender-based violence.

The ministry provided specialized training to 23 women coordinators from local government areas, ensuring they are equipped to address community issues and provide support for victims of gender-based violence.

Additionally, 300 grinding machines were distributed to women across the state to support their small-scale businesses and improve their economic well-being.

This initiative forms part of a broader effort to boost the livelihoods of women and foster sustainable economic development.

These efforts reflect Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto’s commitment to building a more inclusive society by empowering women and children and creating a foundation for long-term socio-economic development.