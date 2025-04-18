Gov. Aliyu Offsets Scholarship, Visa Renewal Fees For Sokoto Students In India, Sudan, others

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has taken a leap in strengthening partnerships with international institutions on the capacity building of Sokoto students by the payment of scholarships and visa renewal fees of its students studying in India.

Chairman of APC in the state, Alhaji Isa Sadiq, disclosed this at a news conference in Sokoto.

He said Governor Ahmed Aliyu places significant emphasis on supporting students through various scholarships and welfare programmes, adding that funds were also released for the payment of tuition fees for 34 medical students at Sudan International University.

According to him, the government also paid registration fees for students at Usmanu Danfodio University and various law schools.

He said special support was extended to the states students that were relocated from Ukraine to Baze University in Abuja, noting that the support covered their tuition, accommodation, and feeding costs.

“Additionally, the payment of JAMB/UMTE fees for students and funding for convocation ceremonies at key institutions have further demonstrated the administration’s commitment to student success.

“The administration supported capacity building for academic staff through extensive ICT training programs across all tertiary institutions in Sokoto State.

“In line with improving institutional governance, funds were disbursed to provide direct support for tertiary institutions.

“For instance, scholarships and funds were released for visa renewals for Sokoto State students studying in India, ensuring their continued education.

“There were also efforts to verify and clear outstanding liabilities across various institutions, both locally and internationally, ensuring financial transparency and accountability in educational management,” he said.

Alhaji Sadiq further said the achievements within the Ministry for Higher Education demonstrate the governor’s unwavering commitment to improving the educational landscape in Sokoto state.

“His focused investments in infrastructure, accreditation, and student welfare have laid a solid foundation for the future growth of higher education in the state.

“These actions are a clear testament to his vision for accessible, high-quality education system that prepares students for both local and global opportunities,” he stresses.

On health, the APC helmsman said the Dr. Aliyu administration has made significant strides in improving healthcare delivery, focusing on maternal and child disease control, and workforce expansion to ensure quality medical services across the state.

He listed some of the achievements in healthcare to include sustained health education and disease control as well as free medical care for pregnant women children .

According to him, women and children across Sokoto state receive free medical care, reducing maternal and child mortality rates while ensuring access to essential health services.

He said abiut 800 nurses and midwives have been recruited to strengthen healthcare delivery across various health facilities in the state, addressing manpower shortages in hospitals and clinics, among many other interventions in the health sector.