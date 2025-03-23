Gov Aliyu Mourns Hajiya Safara’u, Consoles Katsina State Governor Radda

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Hajiya Safara’u Umar Barbari, the mother of Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umar Radda.

Hajiya Safara’u passed away on Sunday at the age of 93, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, wisdom, and devotion to her family and community.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Governor Aliyu described the loss as “deeply painful” and prayed for Allah’s mercy and eternal rest for the deceased. He also extended his sympathies to Governor Radda, urging him to find strength in the cherished memories and values instilled by his late mother.

“I deeply sympathize with my brother, Governor Umar Radda, and the entire Barbari family over this great loss. Hajiya Safara’u was a woman of virtue who raised her children with strong moral values. I pray that Almighty Allah forgives her shortcomings and grants her Aljannatul Firdaus,” Governor Aliyu said.

He further encouraged the family to take solace in the fact that Hajiya Safara’u lived a long and impactful life, touching the lives of many with her generosity and wisdom.

Governor Aliyu who is in the holy land for lesser Hajj,also extended his condolences to the government and people of Katsina State, urging them to stand by their leader in this difficult time.

May Allah grant her eternal rest and give the bereaved family the fortitude to bear this loss.