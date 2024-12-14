Gov. Aliyu loses aunty, Wamakko condoles family

The death has occurred of Hajiya Maryam ‘Yar Nene,am aunty to the Sokoto State Governor, Dr Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

The late Maryam died on Friday in her residence after battling with a prolonged illness.

Meanwhile,the APC leader in the state Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has condoled with Governor Ahmed Aliyu and the members of his family over the loss of their aunty.

He described late Maryam as a ,disciplinarian and a pious mother who dedicated

her life to service to humanity.

“I pray to the Almighty Allah to forgive late Maryam,accept her good deeds and forgive her shortcomings,” Wamakko prayed.

He appealed to the entire bereaved family to see the death as something ordained by Allah ,and prayed to Almighty Allah to comfort them

Prayers were offered for the repose of the soul of the deceased

The condolence visit had in attendance, the Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Tukur Bala Bodinga , his Deputy, Kabiru Ibrahim Kware and members of the legislature.

Others were Commissioners , Special Advisers Senior Special Assistants, civil servants,religious leaders, politicians,and businessesmen, among others.

The late Hajiya Maryam Nene, who is survived by many children and great children, had since been buried according to Islamic rites.