Gov. Aliyu lauds philanthropists for supporting Needy, Seeks Unity, Compassion

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, has commended philanthropists in Sokoto State for assisting the needy during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Governor made this remark in his Sallah message to the people of the State, following the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal, signifiying the end of the Ramadan fast.

He also stressed the importance of selflessness ,good neighbourliness ,brotherhood and generosity in the society.

Gov. Aliyu urged the Muslims to uphold the virtues of Ramadan beyond the fasting period, stressing the need for tolerance, love, sympathy, the spirit of sharing, and forgiveness in daily life.

“I want to call on the good people of the state to continue to reflect on these values and incorporate them into their interactions to foster harmony and peaceful coexistence,”he said

He added that the state government has since the beginning of Ramadan fast being assisting the needy , vulnerable groups as well as the physically-challenged with food,cash and textiles materials.

According to him, this was all in an attempt to make them fast with a relative ease and also joyfully celebrate the forthcoming Eid-el- Fitr celebration.

Aliyu also said that his administration had increased the Ramadan feeding centres from 130 to 155 across the state, with a view to ensure that more people had benefitted from the feeding programme.

This initiative, he noted, had significantly supported the fasting individuals, particularly those in need, reinforcing the government’s dedication to social welfare.

The Governor further reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to promoting Islamic affairs, assuring that Mosques and Islamiyya schools would continue to receive government’s support.

He added that, so far, a number of Jumu’at Mosques had been remodelled and commissioned, while many others are at various stages of completion.

Gov. Aliyu also called on the people of Sokoto State to rally behind his administration as it works towards the massive transformation of the state.

He acknowledged the sustained fervent prayers and support from the citizens and urged them to continue their supplications for the success of his government.

Gov Aliyu also commended Islamic preachers in the state over the way and manner they conducted the RamadanTafseer sessions.

This act, he said, is worthy of emulation and prayed to the Almighty Allah to reward them abundantly.

He reassured of his administration’s determination to sustain the myriad of welfare packages and allowances given to.the Islamic scholars in the state,so as boost their morale in the discharge of their assignment.

As the Sallah celebrations unfold, the Governor extended his best wishes to the people of the state, urging them to embrace peace, unity, and mutual respect for the collective progress of the state.