Gov. Aliyu Hosts APC Leadership to Iftar, Seeks More Support

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu, friday evening hosted the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to an Iftar gathering, calling for more support from the party’s leadership.

The governor reaffirmed his commitment to respecting the party’s opinion in steering the affairs of the state and vowed to continue delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

Governor Aliyu also commended the support of party faithful towards his administration, and urged them to remain steadfast in their commitment to the progress and development of the state.

He assured them that his government would continue to initiate and implement policies that would benefit the people and Fastrack the needed development

He commended the APC leader in the state, senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko for his fatherly advise, which according to him has helped greatly in achieving the successes so far recorded by present administration.

“All the succeseas we are recording in this State were as a results of support,encouragement and guidance we enjoy from our leader.Sir we thank you very much” He added

He reassured his readiness to continue to seek for advice from the APC leader so as to achieve his mission of giving people, a new Sokoto that they would all be proud of.

Earlier, the state APC Chairman, Isa Saddiq Achida, praised the governor for meeting their expectations by executing numerous people-oriented projects across the state in just one year and half.

He lauded various support programmes introduced by the Ahmed Aliyu-led administration, to include the distribution of food, cash, and textile materials to needy,the physically challenged persons,orphans and other residents,saying such initiatives have provided significant relief to many families in ensuring they have food for Iftar and appropriate clothing for the festive season.

“I want to assure you of our total loyalty and support to all your people oriented projects aimed at touching the lives of people of the State”Achida assured

The Iftar event was attended by prominent APC stalwarts including the leader of the party in the state, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, State Deputy Governor Idris Mohammed Gobir, Secretary to the State Government Muhammadu Bello Sifawa, Chief of Staff Government House Sokoto Aminu Haliru Dikko, and Head of Service Sulaiman S. Fulani Ahmadu.

Also in attendance were the Commissioners for Local Government, Ibrahim Dadi Adare, that of information Sambo Bello Danchadi, the 23 Local Government APC Chairmen, the Women Leader, and other party officials.

The gathering provided an opportunity for party leaders to strengthen unity and reaffirm their commitment to supporting the administration in achieving its developmental goals for the state.