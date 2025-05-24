Gov Aliyu has made significant progress in tackling poverty and creating jobs -Commissioner

Honourable Abba Muhammad is the pioneer Commissioner of the Ministry of Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development. The ministry was created by Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto to create jobs for the unemployed youths in the state in a holistic manner. It’s the responsibility of the newly established ministry to design, develop and implement skills acquisition programmes for the youths across the 23 Local Governments of Sokoto State and to nurture talents, Startups, SME’s and Entrepreneurs across all the 244 wards in the State. Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto without any doubt scored a bull’s eye in his choice of to midwife the new baby that is so dear to him.

Muhammad, is a quintessential public servant who has traversed both the public and private sector. He started his working career as a banker before joining the Sokoto State Civil Service. He rose through the ranks to become unarguably the longest serving Deputy Accountant General in the History of Sokoto State. His hard work and loyalty was recognized and was appointed a Permanent Secretary State Ministry of Finance, where he served for decades and on 1st October 2024 retired from the public service.

Muhammad, is a graduate of Accounting of the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto. And has a Postgraduate Diploma in Management; and a Masters Degree in Business Administration.

In this syndicated interview Honourable Abba Muhammad spoke about the challenges of hitting the ground running to ensure that he delivers on the marching orders of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto to provide jobs for the youths and his strategy to achieve the laudable goals.

Question: Honourable Congratulations on your appointment as the first Commissioner of Skills and Entrepreneurship Development Sokoto State.

Answer: Thank you very much. First, I want to sincerely thank His Excellency Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto for his confidence in my capacity to midwife this critical ministry that’s very dear to his heart. And I want ask for the support and prayers of all men of goodwill in prosecuting this assignment, because I can’t afford to fail.

Question:Mr. Commissioner from your intimidating CV you shouldn’t have any problem midwifing the ministry and per chance if there are any challenges they shouldn’t be insurmountable?

Answer: I absolutely agree with you that I am coming with a wealth of experience from both the public and private sector, so on that note I have what it takes to make a success of the assignment. And am grateful to God that the most important factor which you obviously haven’t taken into account and which in my opinion is very critical is the unflinching support of the governor who in his wisdom and desire to equip the youths, the poor and vulnerable with the tools for a better future established the ministry. Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has never hidden his desire about giving the youths a future,he doesn’t believe in hands out. Again while every ministry is clearly important to him some are obviously more dear to his heart in line with his 9 – Point Smart Agenda. For instance education which in the last two budgets had more than 25% of the budget, health, agriculture because of its capacity to provide food and raw materials for industries and employment for the people have received serious attention. There is nobody in the state that is surprised that the governor who was once the commissioner of social welfare under our father and leader Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko created this ministry. His Excellency, Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, knows how important this ministry is which is why he wasted no time creating it. And with him solidly behind me,I don’t envisage any problem delivering on the mandate of the ministry.

Question: The governor was once a commissioner of social welfare?

Answer: He wasn’t just a commissioner,but he was a very impactful one. What he has done is to create the new ministry by merging the departments of social welfare and humanitarian affairs, with the objective of addressing in a wholistic manner the problems of poverty and unemployment amongst the youths who for one reason or another couldn’t complete their education. For the governor,every segment of the society being citizens of the state must benefit from governance.

Question: You would agree with me that time is not your friend with the huge unemployment crisis coupled with the fact that Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto seems in a hurry to address the problem. So where are you. …because the governor expects you to hit the ground running?

Answer: There are enormous challenges that we are faced with, because the Aminu Tambuwal administration, abandoned the programme which was initiated by our father and former governor Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, and which was up and running. So as it where we are starting from the scratch. We are working closely with the Head of Service to second staff to the ministry. So far a permanent secretary, 3 directors have been posted to the ministry. Am optimistic that in no time the ministry would be fully operational. We have also been allocated office space. Immediately after my swearing in as a commissioner , the governor directed me to submit an inventory of the state of the various training facilities to enable him make swift decisions. And we have reported back to him, and I know he is working on it.By the Grace of God, very soon the impact of this ministry will be felt by the good people of Sokoto State, Isha Allah. I will keep going back to the grave damage by the previous administration, because their actions and inactions set the state back by more than 20 years. I consider their actions wicked especially with the challenge of funding due to the economic downturn- because of their actions the governor would be forced to source for funds to replace the various equipment that have been vandalized rather than deploying the scarce resources on other areas. But the governor being a prudent manager of resources has assured me of his total support because it’s a project that is very dear to his heart. Naturally there are other challenges,but like you said they are not insurmountable …. it’s just that we need time.

Question: Honourable Commissioner what’s the specific mandate of your ministry?

Answer: It’s important to stress that the governor has made significant progress in tackling poverty and in creating jobs. So the mandate of the ministry is to create jobs by helping our people to acquire the necessary training. He wants to break the cycle of poverty. There are a lot of teaming youths that are interested in acquiring one skill or another, but the the training centers are not there nor do they have the resources to start their own businesses… this is the huge gap that the government wants to fill. We want to train them in basic book keeping, marketing and in other areas that would help them to be better managers of their businesses. So our major focus is to assist the teaming youths polish their skills so that they can create wealth. It’s important to stress that we are going to work with them in their areas of interest. We want our products to be the best whether in tailoring, tiling or carpentry so that people can talk highly of them like they talk about Ghanaians in terms of the quality of their products and skills in building. The other mandates include supporting entrepreneurship – those who already have businesses but lack the resources to expand them- so we will be helping them in areas like marketing, in addition to funding. The governor wants to industrialize Sokoto State and has several programmes in place for the private sector. The advantages are numerous- he is looking at citizens that are gainfully employed and that can contribute to the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state,which would help fund social services.

Question: Just some clarification as it relates to your mandate. Before now the ministries of Local Government and Social Welfare were involved in driving skills acquisition programmes. Allow me to quote the governor: “We have graduated hundreds of youths who were trained in different skills acquisition programmes carried out by the Ministries for Local Governments and that of Social Welfare as well as the Department of Community Development”. Will your ministry with its creation be fully in charge of every programme that has to do with skills acquisition?

Answer: This is a very interesting question. I want you to understand one fact. And that’s though the assignment – the creation of jobs would be driven largely my ministry,but that the other ministries like the ministry of local government, the digital economy would definitely be involved in job creation. The local governments like you know are autonomous – that’s one of the 9- Point Smart Agenda of the governor- and so they have every right to initiate skills acquisition programmes. We are going to be the main vehicle but there would be synergy between the ministry, and the other ministries,especially the ministry of local government and development partners to ensure success…to avoid duplication of efforts. What we want is a better tomorrow for our people. We are not interested in taking credit. …the spotlight. It would be a collaborative effort – the era of ministries acting in isolation is past.

Question: I noticed that your governor usually gifts leather works to visitors to the state, so it’s natural to expect leather works to be part of the programme?

Answer: Absolutely. Sokoto State for more than 100 years has been historically associated with leather works. It would definitely be a priority area considering the fact that we have the raw materials and reservoir of skills. Without sounding arrogant the Sokoto leather is one of the best in the world. So we will provide them with the equipment and training to improve on their finishing- finishing is critical. About the gifts by the governor to visitors it would surprise you to know that some of them are produced by housewives. Am sure you will want to ask about disabled people? They are part of our mandate. Like the housewives that I spoke about …we have some blind men who are actively knitting caps and cane chairs. Our operating motto is,how do we make them produce better products and to harvest the abundant talents towards self reliant? Everyone in Sokoto State is in Governor Sokoto’s programme. Governor Ahmed Aliyu during the 2024 International Day of Persons living with Disabilities promised to introduce a special skills acquisition programme for People Living With Disabilities (PWDs) in the state as part of a deliberate effort aimed at making physically challenged persons gainfully employed and to reduce street begging…..clearly these persons are close to the heart of the governor….so we must factor them into our programme as of right. There are 6,679 registered physically challenged persons benefiting from the monthly allowance from the government and the governor plans to increase the number of beneficiaries to 10,000.

Question: Mr. Commissioner what number of unemployed people are you working with. And is your planning based on statistics?

Answer: As at 2024, we had about thirty one thousand, five hundred and ninety four (31,594) unemployed people in Sokoto state, which represents about 1.2% of the population of the state. This is a statistical data from the National Bureau of Statistics. So with that number the state ought to have been spending about N3 billion yearly to address the unemployment problem. But most unfortunately Aminu Tambuwal for reasons best known to him abandoned the skills acquisition programmes- he didn’t pretend that it wasn’t his priority and that his presidential ambition was all that mattered to him. The Tambuwal administration committed an unpardonable crime against the people of Sokoto State by abandoning the well thought out programmes.Meaning that the gains recorded during the Senator Aliyu Wamakko administration were lost during the eight years of Aminu Tambuwal. We lost the sustainability. Now we need to assure the people that we mean business and that we won’t abandon them like Aminu Tambuwal did. That in the last eight years nothing happened is now history…this is the attitude of Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto…no need wasting time on spilled milk. But we have a responsibility to explain to the world that Aminu Tambuwal was a tragedy.

Question: Technically you are starting afresh?

Answer: Yes, we are starting afresh. Thankfully the man who initiated the programme under the administration of our father and leader Senator Aliyu Wamakko is now at the helm of affairs. It’s just that it’s going to cost the state huge resources to revive the various centers…to rehabilitate the equipment and centers which have been vandalized.

Question: The logical follow up question is have you identified the skills gaps that you intend to address?

Answer: We have engaged the services of a consultant to help us navigate the issues of skills,the training manual,duration and other issues. We are not unaware of skills that are going out of fashion. For instance we use to have CD shops …a line of business that has been “killed” by technology. For example with Spotify you can play millions of songs from your phone. So we are taking such developments into consideration in terms of skills that might become obsolete so we don’t have to go back retraining them again. …because the world is constantly in a state of change,we have to accept that changes are part of life. So we are very much aware that we a duty to only train our people in skills that are relevant to our people. So if it happens that a particular skill is no longer relevant to our society will not waste our time going into it. We will definitely be doing things in technology which is not going to be in obsolete in the near future, ICT and digital skills are one of the most sought after in the labour market. …. same with farming. We will also assess the skill level of participants.

Question: For instance now, ICT, digital skills one of the most Sought after in labour market?

Answer: I agree with you that there’s so much to do in the digital space, but we want to be guided by an expert. For instance there are people living in the rural areas, the villages, who know next to nothing about computer and who have no digital skills. We want to as much as possible to be guided by the facts. We won’t impose. The survey will guide us in the choice of programmes for the state. In a senatorial district,farming might be the best option while for a metropolitan area like the capital,we will be concentrating on digital programmes.

Question:From experience again. Are you likely to have an incubation center, with the government equipping the place – because the government doesn’t need to buy 20 sewing machines for 20 people,which 40 people can actually use?

Answer: Like I said earlier part of what we have done once I was sworn in as the honorable commissioner was to undertake an assessment tour of the incubation centers. I have since submitted my report to the governor. They have suffered some dilapidation. We only need to effect repairs to make it more comfortable for the various centers to start running.

Question: In addition to the Aminu Tambuwal factor have you looked at other reasons why previous programmes failed to ensure your efforts don’t suffer same fate?

Answer: You are damn right. So in addition to the Aminu Tambuwal factor we are looking at the attitude of the people – how to ensure that they take the programmes seriously, we are looking at how to provide them with the equipment and only providing them with working capital. Thankfully we have some technical offices and they are giving us their opinion on how to guide against the problems that affected the previous programme. Some of our people have this mentality that government property is not their responsibility. We need to change that mindset. Aminu Tambuwal neglected the programme…no more, no less. …he willfully neglected. And it’s not restricted to this programme. He was an all round disaster….he abandoned roads, and housing projects. He wasn’t paying salaries and pensions. Had Tambuwal continued on the foundation laid by Senator Wamakko things would have been different.

Question: How do you intend to evaluate the effectiveness of the various programmes to see if there is room for adjustments based on the findings of the evaluations?

Answer: Without evaluations we can’t assess our efforts. So we definitely would constantly be evaluating our participants. For us the process would start by ensuring that they are counseled to go for what they have passion in. This is very important. And when they begin their training it would certainly make our assignment easier. They will be subjected to vigorous training in bookkeeping,in marketing and….

Question: What are your projections ?

Answer: We are ambitious,but very realistic in our projections.We don’t want to bite more than we can chew. But be rest assured that we are going to give it our all. For instance we have businessmen that are exporting onions to places like Ghana in large quantity,so we are going to work with them to make better profit,to remove bottlenecks. So we need their statistics. …they are earning foreign exchange for the country. The Sokoto State government is in collaboration with the United Nation Development Programme to encourage dry season farming, to understand the climate change impacts,to know when to farm, when to harvest and to provide them with farming inputs. His excellency has supported farmers with farming inputs, seedlings,insecticide. Skills acquisition is jack of all trades and master of all.

Question: So duration would be three months- would that be okay?

Answer: Yes three months. Like I said before we have some experience running skills acquisition programmes and the technical officers have assured me that three months would be adequate for the training including hands on experience. The maximum would be six months.

Question: Let’s talk a bit of politics. You are a citizen of the state and you have always been in government – has Governor Aliyu Ahmad Sokoto performed?

Answer: Absolutely. And even the opposition PDP acknowledge the fact that Governor Sokoto has surpassed their expectations. They are our friends..we share notes …never mind that once in a while they will issue their toxic press releases alleging this or that. In less than two years His Excellency Dr Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has achieved what the Aminu Tambuwal administration couldn’t achieve in eight years. And this is a fact. He completed abandoned projects,unlike Tambuwal who did not complete the projects that he inherited from Wamakko.

Question:Is the governor’s second term guaranteed?

Answer: You know, power comes from God, that’s our belief. But considering his unprecedented achievements I have no doubt in my mind that he would win the 2027 elections hands down. Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto has worked tirelessly to touch lives because the people are the essence of government. They have stood by the governor. By last year the governor had completed over 180 projects.Under the first 100 days he vigorously attacked the projects that the previous administration had abandoned. The people of Sokoto State are no fools. ..they can see the roads, the schools and healthcare facilities and the governor is accessible to them because he is focused on Sokoto State and he is not using the position as a stepping stone for the presidency.

Question: Do you see Aminu Tambuwal permanently retired- his defeat if he decides to run for Senate?

Answer:His retirement from politics is already a forgone conclusion. He operates from Abuja. He has unfortunately abandoned his people. When the APC lost to the PDP in that controversial election of 2019,our leader and father didn’t abandon the state. Our governor was also here with us. And the people didn’t forget that fact. It’s always important to maintain relationship with the people.

Question: Are you saying Aminu Tambuwal is always in Abuja?

Answer: Yes. Sokoto State was just a stepping stone for him. He is still more preoccupied with the presidency. He has never hidden that fact. The implication of his actions is that he has left his followers without leadership. They have been reaching out to our party to join us.

Question: To decamp into APC. And what’s the reaction of your party?

Answer:We are taking them, but we want to first look after the people that supported us. We recognize their fundamental right to join our party,but we also not unmindful of the consequences when opposition elements cross over. We want to also be sure that they are not coming to create problems for our party. At the right time the party will accept those of them that genuinely believe in our party. We must discourage people moving from one party to another because they want to contest election and after the election they become rebels. We want to help entrench democracy. We were worried because they started reaching out less than a year into the life of this administration.