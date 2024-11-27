Gov. Aliyu Explores Beneficial Relations With Indonesia

The Sokoto State government has expressed readiness to partner Indonesia towards building a more sustainable and resilient economy.

According to Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, the relationship will help boost the state’s march towards industrialisation, job creation, and improved standard of living for the people.

Gov. Aliyu made these known in Sokoto while receiving the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Usra Hendra Harahap, who was on a visit to the State.

According to him, the Indonesian envoy was in the state to explore avenues of mutually beneficial relationship with Sokoto State.

Commenting on the visit, Gov. Aliyu said, “Yesterday, I had the honour of welcoming the Indonesian Ambassador to Nigeria in Sokoto. We discussed potential areas of collaboration, focusing on how Indonesia’s manufacturing expertise can enhance productivity in Sokoto State and across Nigeria.

“This collaboration between Sokoto State and Indonesia can bring numerous benefits to the people of Sokoto. Firstly, the infusion of Indonesian manufacturing expertise can lead to the establishment of new industries, creating job opportunities for local residents. This could help reduce unemployment rates and improve the overall standard of living.

“By adopting advanced manufacturing techniques from Indonesia, local businesses in Sokoto can enhance their productivity and efficiency. This can result in higher quality products, increased competitiveness in both local and international markets, and ultimately contribute to economic growth.

“Additionally, this partnership can facilitate knowledge transfer and skill development. Training programs and workshops led by Indonesian experts can equip the workforce in Sokoto with valuable skills, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. This not only empowers individuals but also strengthens the local economy.

“Finally, an increased collaboration can lead to improved infrastructure and investment in the region. As industries grow, there may be a need for better transportation, energy, and communication systems, benefiting the entire community. Overall, this partnership has the potential to transform Sokoto into a hub of productivity and innovation, positively impacting the lives of its residents.”