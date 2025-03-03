Gov. Aliyu, conferred with the prestigious ‘Sun Newspaper Best Governor, Award’

Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Sun Newspaper Best Governor of The Year Award.

The confernment of the prestigious award was performed at a colourful ceremony during the Sun Newspaper Award Night held in Lagos.

The ‘Best Governor Award’ was presented to Gov. Ahmed Aliyu by the founder, The Sun Newspaper, Orji Uzo Kalu,supported by the APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Also during the occasion, APC leader in Sokoto State Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko,represented by Minister for State works Barrister Bello Goronyo was conferred with ‘The Sun Newspaper Lifetime Achievement Award’ by the APC National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Gov. Aliyu was chosen for the ‘Best Governor Award’ following the myriad of developmental projects he had successfully executed in all sectors of development.

They included: Security, roads construction,housing sector,promoting Islamic affairs and fhe provision of potable water.

Others were: Improving health care services as well as the provision of the needed educational infrastructure to ensure a conducive environment for teaching and learning in the state

Revamping the agricultural sector for improved food sufficiency in the State, environmental sanitation,urban renewal projects,economy, social welfare, youths empowerment,social intervention as well the prudent management of state’s resources, among others.

Also during the award Night, APC leader in Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko was also conferred with the Sun Newspaper ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ in recognition of his selfless service to Sokoto State and the nation as a whole, as well as his philanthropic efforts towards making the lives of the downtrodden better.

He was represented by the Minister for State works Barrister Bello Goronyo.

Speaking shortly after receiving award,Gov. Aliyu thanked the Sun Newspaper for finding him fit for the award.

“For me, this award is a clarion call to do more to my people.

“I want to assure the good people of Sokoto State that i will continue to do my best in providing them with the needed dividends of democracy, especially guaranteeing the safety of lives and property of the citizenry,” he averred.

He commended people of the state for their support and fervent prayers to his administration.

Dignitaries from various disciplines were also confered with various awards at The Sun Newspaper Award’ Night ceremony.

Among the dignitaries at hand to rejoice with Gov Ahmed Aliyu at the occasion were the State Deputy Governor, Idris Muhammed Gobir, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammad Mai gari Dingyadi, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo,APC chieftain in the state, Alhaji Ummaru Kwabo and State APC Chairman, Isa Saddiq Achida.

The rest were: The Speaker, State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga,member representing Sokoto South and North Federal And Constituency, Bala Hassan,member representing Bodinga Dange Shuni and Tureta, Nasir Shehu,member representing Kware Wamakko Federal Constituency, Ahmed Abdullahi Kalambaina and that of Wurno and Rabah, Arch. Ibrahim Almustapha.

Others were the Chairman Sokoto State Universal Basic Education Board, Alhaji Umar Na-gwari, Tambuwal, Secretary to the State Government Muhammad Bello Sifawa, Chief of Staff, Government House Sokoto Aminu Haliru Dikko mni, Prof. Mustafa Aliyu Sokoto of NNPC, Commissioners for Local Government,Health,Agriculture Budget and Economic Planning,Dadi Adare,Dr Faruk Umar,Tukur Alkali and Dr Abubakar Zayyana, respectively.

Also at the occasion were the Chairman Scholarship Board, Murtala Abdulkadir,MD ZBCC, Hussaini Adamu as well as a retinue of friends and well wishers.