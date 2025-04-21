Gov Aliyu boosts security with 140 patrol vans

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state has procured over 140 patrol vehicles to strengthen security operations and combat banditry and other forms of security challenges in the state.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Alhaji Isa Sadiq, at a news conference in Sokoto.

The news conference provided the party opportunity to review its performance since the assumption of office.

He said the over 140 patrol vehicles have been distributed to security agencies to boost their mobility and response capabilities.

“Despite the security challenges affecting some local government areas, particularly in the eastern senatorial district, Governor Ahmad Aliyu’s administration has taken decisive steps to combat banditry and enhance public safety,” he said.

According to him, the governor had also established the Community Guards Corps to complement efforts of conventional security agencies, adding that the agency had been equipped with essential operational tools and logistics to strengthen local security networks.

“Under this newly established community guards corps, the state government has provided several interventions which include: arranging a professional training programme for the 2,600 guards corps members with all the necessary equipment and logistics.”

He said the government has also provided 30 Toyota Hilux vans with full insurance cover and about 800 motorcycles made available to ease mobility of personnel of the corps.

“The government also built, equipped and furnished operational offices for the community guards corps in all the 13 local governments affected by insecurity in the state.”

Alhaji Sadiq said the interventions of the government were resulting in significant results, with security personnel recording major successes in tackling criminal activities.

This, he noted, was evidenced in the security improvement indicating gradual restoration of social and economic activities across previously troubled areas.