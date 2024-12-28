Gov. Aliyu assents to 2025 appropriation bill, vows to execute more projects

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu has assented to the 2025 Appropriation Bill, promising to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Gov. Aliyu, who described the 2024 budget implementation as a success story, reiterated his administration’s determination to continue to execute people-oriented projects already started.

” In the outgoing year, we succeeded in executing many developmental projects that had impacted positively on the lives of our people.

“We would in sha Allah sustain this invaluable gesture by delivering more dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of our people,” he vowed.

The Governor further reaffirmed his administration’s support to the fight against banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

The Governor also thanked the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill.

This, he said, has clearly demonstrated their unwavering commitment towards making the lives of their people better.

He further thanked the people of the state for their fervent prayers and continued support to his administration.

Earlier, the Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Tukur Bala Bodinga, said the lawmakers had subjected the appropriation bill to a thorough scrutiny to ensure that it is line with the yearnings and aspirations of the electorate.

He commended the Governor for the myriad of dividends of democracy he had so far delivered across the state.

He assured Gov. Aliyu of the lawmakers’ support to his plausible policies and programmes aimed at transforming the state.