Gov. Aliyu and Ramadan: Positively touching the less privileged

By Usman Garba Abubakar

The Ramadan is usually in the 9th month of Islamic Hijri calendar. Muslims around the world observe the Ramadan by fasting (Sawn) from sun rise to sun set every day for 29 or 30 days. It is one of the five pillars of Islam. The other four pillars of Islam are declaration of faith (Shahada), prayer (Salah), charity (Zakat), and pilgrimage to Mecca (Hajj. These guide Muslims in their daily life and their worship of God. The primary benefit of the Ramadan is that it increases spiritual growth and draws adherents closer to Allah, through fasting, prayer, and increased acts of charity and good deeds to the less privileged. Ramadan, being one of the five pillars of Islam is compulsory for all adult Muslims who are able to fast.

It is thus not surprising that Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto state, whose 9- Point Smart Agenda includes the provision of water, education, health, agriculture, security, youth empowerment, local government autonomy, economic development and religious affairs, has in the light of the injunction, rolled out the drums to ensure that the poor and vulnerable are able to observe the Ramadan. Since his assumption of office, Governor Aliyu has reinstated and enhanced the Ramadan feeding initiative, which the Aminu Tambuwal administration, for no justifiable reason, had stopped. To ensure that the poor are fed, he has spent over N1 billion.

In several Muslim countries, individuals and governments have various initiatives to reach out to the people in the same way that Governor Aliyu has done in Sokoto state. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for instance, wealthy individuals usually set up Ramadan Tents where meals are served to the needy at Iftar, in addition to charity meals at the mosques. In Turkey, the “Hanging Bread” is quite popular. People are known to pay local bakeries to give free bread to the people. These acts of charity ensure that people do not go to bed hungry.

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko is well known for hosting the “Tables of Mercy” to feed the poor throughout the year. An act which the governor is encouraging other wealthy families to emulate.

The amiable Dr Aliyu has, in words and actions, demonstrated that his religious agenda is not a fluke: the reconstruction, remodelling of mosques to the payment of allowances to religious clerics. He has commissioned the remodelling and reconstruction of several Juma’at mosques, with work completed on three and over 30 others underway. This effort aims to provide improved worship environments for the Muslim community. His immense respect and love for Islamic clerics made him to work out a smart package totalling N285 million to assist religious leaders and organisations during Ramadan.

Juma’at Imams received five bags of maize and N100,000 each. Na’ibs (Deputy Imams) got three bags of maize and N50,000 each. Mu’adhins (Callers to Prayer) were granted two bags of maize and N50,000 each. Senior Islamic scholars were not left out, as 300 of them received N200,000 each, while 100 other scholars were given N100,000 each.

Islamic Organisations in Sokoto state were equally included in Governor Aliyu’s caring heart package, as 150 organisations were allocated N300,000 each to support their activities during the Ramadan.

In line with the vision of the governor, notable individuals like the son of the President, Mr. Seyi Tinubu, came to Sokoto to launch Ramadan Feeding Project 1446 A.H (2025). The mission was to feed over 3000 people in the state. Seyi Tinubu, who was supported by Governor Aliyu, said that, “Ramadan is not just about fasting; it is about giving, uplifting, and standing together as one”. He prayed: “May this act of kindness bring blessings to all, and may we continue to spread love and support within our communities”.

Few days ago, the Sokoto state government, under the leadership of Governor Aliyu, distributed N10,000 to each of 3,000 beneficiaries as part of its Ramadan empowerment programme. This initiative aims to provide support to the most vulnerable in Sokoto state during the holy month of Ramadan. The empowerment programme is a part of the state government’s larger strategy to alleviate poverty and stimulate economic activities in the state.

To further alleviate the suffering of the people, the state government allocated approximately ₦5.1 billion for the procurement of grains, which were distributed free to residents, irrespective of their religious or political affiliations. The government purchased 280 trucks of rice, totalling 168,000 bags, at a cost of ₦14.4 billion. These were sold at subsidised rates across the state’s 244 wards, with a 50kg bag of rice made available at ₦38,700. This effort was designed to make essential food items more affordable during Ramadan.

The governor’s empathy for the poor and physically challenged can’t be over-emphasised; The state government allocated ₦1.355 billion to support daily Ramadan feeding, it was extended to all the 244 political wards and 27 feeding centres specifically designated for the physically challenged, including 610 women, engaged as cooks to manage the programme effectively. Each of these centres received ₦5 million to provide food and essential items for breaking fast.

However, what has continued to endear Governor Aliyu to the people is that he is constantly looking beyond today to ensure a better tomorrow for his people. For Dr Aliyu, Ramadan is a reminder of the plight of those who do not have adequate food, water, and shelter. This explains the vigorous implementation of his economic programmes such as skills acquisition, bolstering agricultural productivity, youth employment and empowerment. He has distributed farm inputs, motorcycles, and tricycles across the 23 local government areas of the state.

With these he intends to lift out a significant number of people out of poverty. For him the benefits include a greater number of people that would be in a position to pay taxes, Zakat and in future help to feed the needy.

Additionally, over 500 youths received training in various skills to promote self-reliance. These initiatives reflect Governor Aliyu’s commitment to easing the economic burden on Sokoto state residents during and after Ramadan. The governor has indeed performed well, his people are very proud of him. He has demonstrated that he is a compassionate and caring leader. The people of the state are reciprocating, with daily prayers for Allah’s protection, wisdom and guidance for him as he continues his good work in the Seat of the Caliphate. Sokoto state being the Seat of the Caliphate, he makes no apology on these investments.

Praises go to Governor Aliyu for putting smiles in the faces of his people in this holy month of Ramadan. “Constant kindness can accomplish much. As the sun makes ice to melt, kindness causes misunderstanding, mistrust, and hostility to evaporate” – Albert Schweitzer.

Abubakar writes from Kaduna