Gov Alia meets Shettima over Nigeria’s food security challenge

Governor of Benue State Reverend Hyacinth Alia

on Thursday met with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the presidential villa, where he urged the Federal Government to prioritize the development of the agriculture sector in helping Nigeria achieve food security.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, Alia said that Vice President Shettima who has strong leaning for agriculture needs to pull for support to the Benue State government as the food basket of the nation in achieving high level of food production in the state and the country.

The Benue governor added that, “he is someone whose leaning is in agriculture as well. Remember, Benue is the food basket of the nation. So, we need everyone with the thinking and with the actions that can help us to move from grass to grace in terms of food, food security, and basic state security.”

United Nation’s supported food and nutrition analysis published this year indicate that nearly 25 million Nigerians are at risk of facing hunger due to food insecurity.

Governor Alia who also spoke on the emergence of Abdullahi Ganduje as the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he was pleased with the election of the former Kano State governor and the other new party officials.

He explained that Ganduje as a patriot will help President Bola Tinubu unite Nigeria through the renewed hope agenda.

“ There is nothing less that is expected from the new leadership, either. And we are hoping they’re quite a good cream that is brought into the scope of the leadership and I believe they are not going to give us anything less. We trust them,” Alia said.

