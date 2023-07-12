Gov. Alia denies witch-hunting Ortom 

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue said he was focused on governance and service delivery to the people and not after his predecessor, Mr Samuel Ortom.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Terver Akase, a media aide to Ortom and the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP , Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, had accused Alia of harassing and witch-hunting Ortom.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Alia said he was focused on governance and service delivery and do not have the time to go after Ortom or trivialities.

He said that the Assets Recovery Committee inaugurated on June 22 was not to witch hunt anyone, but to recover government property sold and kept in the wrong hands.

“Ortom was not and has never been the target, as his aide and the publicity secretary of his party would want the Benue people to believe in a bid to curry public sympathy.

“The discovery and recovery of numerous vehicles at a private building within the state capital by the committee, is an indication that they have truly swung into action.

“In fact, all patriotic Benue citizens should be happy, and must commend the Committee for daring to carry out the assignment given to them by the government without fear or favour,”he said

He said committees of this nature were not new in the State, adding that Ortom did same in 2015 and allegedly recovered items from individuals.

“The discovery and recovery of numerous vehicles at a private building within the state capital by the committee, is an indication that they have truly swung into action.

“But one thing is sure. Benue people were surprised to see the number of cars recovered at a property belonging to someone they once held in trust,”he said.

Alia said Benue people witnessed a regime that was characterised by broad day rape of their common wealth.

He said that his administration was out to render service to the people and not to engage in propaganda.

“We witnessed a regime that supervised broad-day robbery and rape of our common patrimony. Let it be made abundantly clear that the old order is gone, and gone for good.

“The good thing is that the discovery and retrieval of more Benue assets currently in the wrong hands, will provide the right ground for accountability in the Alia led administration in the state,”he said.

NAN reports that the Assets Recovery Committee on Tuesday, raided a private automobile workshop company and recovered over 20 exotic cars from it. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

