Gov Alia congratulates Dajoh over appointment as rector

By Emmanuel Antswen

Gov Hyacinth Alia, has congratulated Dr. Tyover Dajoh, over his appointment as Acting Rector, Federal Polytechnic Wanune, Tarka Local Government Area.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday, signed by Alia’s Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sir Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi.

The Governor acknowledged Dajoh’s wealth of experience, as demonstrated in the many he spent as lecturer with the Department of Cooperative Economics and Management, Akperan Orshi Polytechnic, Yandev.

He said the appointment of Dr Dajoh was a promotion into a greater level of achievement and responsibility.

Alia further extended his gratitude to the immediate past Rector Prof. Joseph Utsev, now Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, for his selfless service and leadership to the school.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving the appointment of another Benue indigene as Acting Rector of the institution.

The governor wished the rector divine protection and good health, and prayed to God to give him wisdom and grace to succeed. (NAN)

