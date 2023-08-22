Gov Alia absent as Akume, Ortom, Ochi’Doma, others celebrate Utsev

…Akume has forgiven Ortom – SGF’s wife, Regina

By Haruna Salami

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia was absent at the reception in honour of the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Utseve after his swearing-in by President Bola Tinubu in Abuja on Monday.

However, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, the immediate past governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, Ochi’doma, His Royal Majesty, Agaba-Idu, Dr Elaigwu Odogbo Obagaji John, the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Orchivirigh Prof. James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse, represented by the Ter Gwer, Chief Dominic Akpe graced the occasion.

Also present were the Senator, representing Benue North-west, Titus Zam and members of National Assembly from the state, Second Republic Senator, Chief Jacob Tilley Gyado, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Aonodona Dajoh, represented by his wife, Cynthia, the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Austin Agada, amongst other creme de la creme attended the reception.

In his remarks, Sen. Akume who was represented by his wife and the member, representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, Hon. Regina disclosed that her husband who was a compassionate man has forgiven former governor Ortom, despite all that happened in the past eight years.

Akume had supported Ortom to emerged Benue State Governor in 2015, but they parted ways in 2018 with the later dumping the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and won his second term which ended on May 29.

The SGF’s wife acknowledged the presence of the former governor at the event which signified reconciliation and noted the absence of the incumbent state chief executive.

She prayed to God to give Utseve the wisdom, knowledge and understanding in his office so that he will never forget Benue and project as well as protect the interest of all sections of the state.

“I am speaking here, on behalf of my dear husband, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. Dr. George Akume, the man who has so much love for Benue people.

“Dynamic young man who is so compassionate, forgiving and as you can see, about a while ago, the former governor was here. You know what happened the last eight years, but he has forgiven him.

“Our own governor is not here, no representative; that’s what we have gotten. So, we said thank you to God for that too. Great party men, came from all over. I salute your courage. I thank you for standing by His Excellency my husband”.

Also speaking, former Governor Ortom congratulated the Minister who served in his administration as the Commissioner for Water Resources and Environment, saying he was “a round peg in a round hole”.

“I am here to congratulate the Honourable Minister, Prof. Utsev on his appointment and swearing-in today. We give glory to God for this elevation and promotion of our dear brother.

“The Bible says; rejoice with them that rejoice. So, we are here today to rejoice with him and to pray that God almighty to grant him more wisdom and appreciate God for the appointment and appreciate our leader, Sen. George Akume for facilitating this elevation and promoting him to where he is. We are grateful and we pray God to grant him more wisdom.

“He (Utsev) has prepared himself academically, he is fit and pray to grant all he has done because he is right peg in the hole and I believe at the end he will make all of us proud,” Ortom said.

On his part, the Minister assured Nigerians that he would live up to his mandate to make sure there is abundant water in Nigeria, since “water is life and to sanitise the country for good hygiene”.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for finding him worthy to serve in his cabinet; Sen. Akume for facilitating his appointment now as a Minister and previously as Commissioner, Executive Director, Engineering Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, Makurdi and Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Wannune and extended his gratitude to all party leaders and faithful for their support.

“I appreciate the President and Commander in chief of the Armed Forces, His Excellency, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu for finding me worthy to serve in his cabinet. I appreciate in a special way my father, mentor who has always found me worthy of several assignments.

“I plead with you to continue to support him to build Benue, to build Nigeria. I ask for your prayers on him and his office.

“His Excellency the President has brought us on board and I am in the Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and my work is to try to see that water is abundant in Nigeria because water is life and to make sure that we sanitise our country for good hygiene. So you should continue to pray for me for God to give me the grace and the energy to pilot the affairs of the Ministry,” Utsev concluded.

