Gov. Akeredolu approves Deji Akure as Chairman, Ondo State Council Of Obas 

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday approved the appointment of the Deji Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, as chairman of Ondo State Council of Obas.

This is contained in a statement issued in Akure by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Richard Olatunde.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment of Deji Akure followed the expiration of the two-year single term tenure of the immediate past chairman of the council, Oba Fredrick Akinruntan.

Oba Akinruntan, the Olugbo of Ugbo, was appointed chairman on Sept. 13, 2019 and his tenure lapsed on Sept. 12, 2021.

Olatunde stated that Gov. Akeredolu expressed appreciation to the council members under the leadership of the erstwhile chairman.

He said Oba Akinruntan did well and gave all the necessary support to ensure that the people of Ondo State enjoyed good governance.

The governor urged the new chairman to improve on the record of his predecessor by working in harmony with his brother Obas and the government in ensuring the development of the state.

Oba Aladelusi ascended the throne of his ancestors as Deji Akure on July 17, 2015 as the 47th Deji Akure. (NAN)

