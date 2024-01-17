Gov Adeleke should open a dance school – MURIC

An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has advised Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State to open a dance school. The group said such an institution will be the governor’s legacy in the state.

By Chimezie Godfrey

An Islamic human rights organization, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has advised Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State to open a dance school. The group said such an institution will be the governor’s legacy in the state.

The advice was given in a statement issued on Monday, the group’s Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

He said:”The governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has become popular with his dancing skill. He shows off his skill at every given opportunity, at public functions and official sittings. It is one thing that he takes great joy in doing.

“We admit that even his opponents admire his skill while his supporters are thrilled by his dancing. One can never have a dull moment with Governor Adeleke around. He does it with passion and takes great pride in it. Such skill should not be allowed to waste away.

“It is for this reason we will like to suggest to the governor to bequeath his skill to the youth of Osun State by opening a dance school. In the alternative, the governor can inject powerful doses of government investment in the arts department of the Osun State University with special bias for dancing.

“Such investment may catapult the state’s tourism and entertainment to the highest pedestal among other states of the federation. It will also increase its internally generated revenue (IGR). This is one way Osun can make the best of the present situation. Adeleke has a potential legacy already.”



















Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

