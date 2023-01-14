Gov Abiodun, Ado-Bayero, Marwa, NITDA boss, 4 others receive FIN-Forbes Award

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; Emir of Kano, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig- Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd) and Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi, have been conferred with FIN-Forbes Best of Africa Awards.

Four other recipients: Deputy Chief Whip, House of Representatives, Hon. Chidubem Nkeiruka Onyejeocha; President, American Institute of Certified Professionals, Dr. Christopher Irene Imumolen; CEO, Rigworld International Services Limited, Dr. Kofi Amoa-Abban and Founder and Board Chairman, Quick Credit/Oya Micro Credit & Founder/CEO, Quick Angels Limited, Richard Nii Armah Quaye, were also honoured with FIN-Forbes awards.



The eight distinguished personalities were conferred with the awards through virtual symposium on Friday with a theme titled: “Leadership and Investment”.



The host, Darcy Mehta, had welcomed the guests to the FIN-Forbes Best of Africa Award 2022 while the President, Forbes Best of Africa Custom, Mark Furlong, introduced the recipients and read their citations during the presentation of the awards.



The former Minister of Industries, Mrs. Onikepo Akande, also delivered the goodwill message during the virtual event.



Governor Abiodun was conferred with Forbes Best of Africa Governor of Industrial Revolution, Ado-Bayero was honoured with Most Outstanding Traditional Ruler Award, Marwa received Health Safety Award of Excellence while Abdullahi bagged the Outstanding Cooperate Governance CEO Award.



Hon Onyejeocha was also conferred with Forbes Best of Africa Excellent Service Award, Dr Imumolen received Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, Amoa-Abban bagged Outstanding Business Leader in Oil and Gas while Quaye was honoured with Forbes Best Of Africa Distinguished Entrepreneur Award.



Speaking on the uniqueness of the awards, the organiser of the event and the Chairman, Foreign Investment Network (FIN), Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, said that FIN in partnership with Forbes has for decades identified emerging economies in Africa seeking investors and have exposed those investment gaps to Forbes Billionaires and international investors.



She said: “Over the years, Foreign Investment Network has worked together with Forbes Best of Africa to attract quality Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, in Oil and Gas, Aviation, Agriculture, Health care, Education, Infrastructure to the continent of Africa.



“The Forum will also discuss how development and investments can be utilized as a mechanism to accelerate the emergence of an inclusive and innovative society.”



She also explained that Forbes Award is exclusively conferred on individuals and corporate organizations with a distinguishing touch of excellency in their various endeavours. She said that Forbes identifies individuals with value of purpose, integrity and innovative business approach for the overall interest of humanity.



According to her, the event will serve as a launching pad for the international business community to explore investment opportunities in Africa and other emerging markets. “It will stimulate wider investment exchange between countries/organizations towards a prosperous Africa and also serve as a platform for states to build partnerships, foster business relationships, improve financial inclusion, strength local currencies, improve global financial operations and create balanced economic policies”.



She further pointed out that the volatile economic situation and dysfunctional economic policies in Africa have often discouraged several investors from looking towards the continent.



Fayomi said, “One of our greatest challenges at Foreign Investment Network (FIN) has been to attract investors who understand the risks of investing in the African continent due to political volatility and inadequate infrastructure.



“We have over the years carved a strategy that has assisted our clients understand the fragile nature of democracy in Africa. We have developed a system that builds a buffer around their investment even when there are disruptions of democratic structure.”



She also expressed optimism that the symposium and award ceremony will be a springboard for international investors to have greater confidence on the business climate in Africa and invest therein for better Return on Investment.