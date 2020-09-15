Gov. AbdulRasaq presents procurement, investment bills to Kwara Assembly

Share the news













Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara on Tuesday prevented two executive bills bordering on procurement and investment to the state House of Assembly for consideration.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, disclosed this while reading the message from the governor during plenary.

The two bills are: Public Procurement Agency Amendment Bill 2020 and Kwara State Investment Promotion Agency Bill 2020.

The two bills immediately passed the first reading with the support of members at plenary.

The speaker fixed Wednesday for further deliberation on the bills. (NAN)