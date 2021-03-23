Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara on Tuesday forwarded the names of eight commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, made the disclosure while reading the governor’s message to the House at the plenary.

The nominees are Aliyu Kora-Sabi from Baruten Local Government area; Raji Razaq, Ekiti; Fatima Ariola-Lawal, Ilorin East and Saadah Maddibbo Kawu, Ilorin South.

Others are Kaosarah Adeyi, Ilorin West; Aliyu Muhammad-Saifudeen, Kaiama; Sulaiman Rotimi Iliasu, Moro and Wahab Femi Agbaje from Offa.

The governor said that selection of the commissioner nominees was in compliance with relevant Sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The speaker, thereafter, directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their credentials to the office of the Clerk of the House before close of work of Wednesday.

Danladi later fixed their screening for Thursday.

In another message, the governor presented an Executive Bill entitled: “Kwara State Sports Commission Bill, 2021’’ for consideration.

The bill, which seeks to establish a Governing Board and appointment of Executive Chairman for the Commission, was referred to the House Committee on Rules and Business. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

