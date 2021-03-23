Gov AbdulRasaq forwards 8 Commissioner nominees to Kwara Assembly

 Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq of Kwara on Tuesday forwarded the names of eight nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening.

The Speaker, Mr Yakubu Danladi, made the disclosure while reading the governor’s message to the House at the plenary.

The nominees are Aliyu Kora-Sabi from Baruten Government area; Raji Razaq, Ekiti; Fatima Ariola-Lawal, Ilorin East and Saadah Maddibbo Kawu, Ilorin South.

Others are Kaosarah Adeyi, Ilorin West; Aliyu Muhammad-Saifudeen, Kaiama; Sulaiman Rotimi Iliasu, Moro and Wahab Femi Agbaje from Offa.

The governor said that selection of the nominees was in compliance with relevant Sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of .

The speaker, thereafter, directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their credentials to the office of the Clerk of the House before close of work of Wednesday.

Danladi later fixed their screening for Thursday.

In another message, the governor presented an Executive Bill entitled: “Kwara State Sports Commission Bill, 2021’’ for .

The bill, which seeks to a Governing Board and appointment of Executive Chairman for the Commission, was referred to the House Committee on Rules and Business. (NAN)

