Gov. Abba Yusuf signs 2024 budget into law

The Kano state governor, Alhaji Kabir Yusuf has signed into law, a total of N437 billion as 2024 budget.

The appropriation bill was signed after being passed by the state House of Assembly recently.

In a statement issued by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor’s Spokesperson, the budget comprises 64 per cent capital expenditure and 36 per cent recurrent.

The signed budget is tagged “Budget of Restoration and Transformation”.

While delivering his address at a low key event in the Government House, Governor Yusuf assured the people of the state that the budget would be utilized judiciously for the benefit of the populace in accordance with global best of public financial management.

He emphasized that this is an important event that significantly impacts on the lives of every citizen within the state and beyond.

“I want to guarantee that allocating 64% of the budget to capital projects and 36% to recurrent expenditure will positively impact the lives of the citizens.”

“The total budget estimate that has been ratified today amounts to 437,338,312,787.83, with 64% allocated to capital projects totaling 379,835,94,351, and recurrent expenditure totaling 456,503,218,483.73.”

“Today, we witnessed the ratification of the 2024 budget, which was presented to the Kano State House of Assembly three months ago.

“The governor also expressed gratitude to the speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly for his dedication to ensuring the budget becomes a reality.

