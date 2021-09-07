GOtv Boxing Night 23 to broadcast live on DStv, GOtv

The 23rd edition of the GOtv Boxing Night, scheduled to hold on Sept. 11, would be broadcast live, the organisers said on Tuesday.

The night will stage seven fights involving 14 boxers across weight categories.

Five of the fights will showcase 10 domestic boxers, while there will be two bouts involving four boxers for the international category.

The best boxer of the night will go home with N1 million cash prize.

The cash reward is attached to the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the best boxer at the event.

GOtv Boxing Night 23 is scheduled to hold at the Molade Okoya-Thomas Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

Speaking on the event, John Ugbe, CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, said that GOtv would continue to be the biggest supporter of Nigerian boxing and the continuity of the boxing event.

He said the event had rekindled interests of talented boxers and fans and also kept boxing authorities engaged.

“The 23rd edition of the GOtv Boxing Night is a testament to our commitment to the growth of boxing in Nigeria.

“We are very proud of this initiative that has produced sub-regional, continental and international champions across weight categories.

“Among those who will be in action are previous winners of the best boxer prize,’’ Ugbe said.

He said that Rilwan “Baby Face’’ Babatunde and Rilwan “Real One’’ Oladosu, both of whom had won the reigning World Boxing Federation (WBF) championship twice were itching to win it again.

The two Rilwans are scheduled to fight boxers from Ghana and the Republic of Benin, with each of the foreigners also expressing a desire to return to his country with N1million.

“Baby Face, who recently fought in Ukraine, stated that he is motivated to bring that experience to bear when he steps into the ring.

`There is also the hugely ambitious Isaac “I-Star” Chukwudi, who will attempt to win his first title when he faces incumbent national welterweight champion, Taiwo “Joy Boy” Olowu.

“I’ve won the prize twice and want to win it again. Aside from making me famous, the prize has helped me make some investments against the rainy days,’’ he said.

Ugbe said that “Baby Face’’ noted that he would be at his best at boxing event.

“The reason my opponent should be very worried,’’ he said.

“Real One’’, who has won the single biggest cash prize for a Nigerian boxer fighting locally when he went home with N3.5million at GOtv Boxing Night 18, expressed a similar desire.

“I will do my best to win this. I know I have what it takes to win again and I’m confident,’’ he said.

“Real One’’ is scheduled to fight Ghana’s Charles Amateifo who, along with Naimou Aziz Sampson, will fight “Baby Face’’, also bragged that it is the turn of a foreigner to go away with the cash prize.

Sampson, who shouted “l’argent” (French word for money), said winning the cash prize would boost his career.

“The cash prize is a major target for me. It will help me buy many things I need for my craft as a boxer.

I’m ready, willing and able to do the business,’’ he said through an interpreter. (NAN)

