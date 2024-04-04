Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey petitions IGP over paternity allegations

By Lynient Akotonu

Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has petitioned the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, over allegations that he fathered his colleague, Mercy Chinwo’s son.

The singer, in a petition filed by his lawyers, Peter Abraham, Uche Matthew, Gbenga Agunloye, and Anthony Abia, asked the IGP to investigate and prosecute four social media users who accused him of paternal fraud.

Recently, four social media users Okoronkwo Ejike, Kingsley Ibeh, Terrence Ekot, and DJ Spoiltkid alleged that Bassey fathered the son of the popular gospel singer, an allegation that went viral social media.

They made the allegations on their social media accounts when Mercy and her husband, Blessed Uzochikwa posted pictures of their son and themselves on different social media platforms on March, 29.

Mr Ejike’s post read: “This Mercy Chinwo’s child she was hiding after giving birth, but the truth is that this baby looks exactly like singer Nathaniel Bassey.

“Nothing anybody wants to reason with me oh. This child is Nathaniel Bassey’s Baby. Maybe a secret away match occurred; otherwise, how can we make empirical sense of this.”

Mr Terrence Ekot on the platform “X” reads: “Take a look at the stunning resemblance of Mercy Chinwo’s son and Nathaniel Bassey.

“Though the duo has been working together on several projects, what do you have to say?”

The posts had gone viral on social media, with many calling out Bassey on why he should he should be involved in such an appalling act .

According to the petition submitted to the IGP on 1 April, the consequences of making such statements on social media had been known to tarnish the reputations of individuals, render marriages unstable.

The lawyers said the social media posts by the four individuals amounted to complete assassination of Bassey’s character.

They therefore, urged the police authorities to urgently treat the petition against the four social media users.

The petition reads in part : “Our client is a gospel music minister whose songs and ministrations have impacted the lives of so many from different walks of life across the globe.

“On Friday, the 29th day of March 2024, Mercy Chinwo Blessed another popular gospel music minister, and her husband posted pictures of their son and themselves on different social media platforms.

“However, our client was disheartened, saddened, and grossly disturbed to find that the above-mentioned suspects, as mischief makers with a criminal intent to destroy the image and character of our client..

“They had made different social media posts of defamatory matter, calling our client ‘the father of minister Mercy Chinwo Blessed’s son,’ a woman who is married to another man.

“In a post on the platform “X” formerly known as Twitter, “Dj SpoiltKid” a verified X user, quoted the statement by Okoronkwo Ejike along with a screenshot of the post and added, “When are we doing DNA test?”

“These nefarious acts of these suspects, if not immediately dealt with, will continue to destroy our client’s image, injure his reputation, assassinate his character and cast aspersion on the good name built by our client over the years.”

The lawyers said the alleged actions of the four individuals contravened sections 373 and 375 of the Criminal Code Act as well as Section 24(1)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.).

“Consequently, we urge you to use your good offices to, in the interest of justice, investigate this matter, arrest, and bring the suspect to justice, which will serve as a deterrent to others.” (NAN)