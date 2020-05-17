Gospel preaching, secret to all round success – Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye says preaching of the gospel remains the secret of all round success for every child of God.

Adeboye said this while admonishing the faithful on a live Sunday Service via Dove Television.

The RCCG G O disclosed that soul winning was the secrets of success for every child of God, taking his text from the book of Mark 16: 15-20.

He urged all Christians to preach the gospel so as to become successful in life.

According to him, if you become an active soul winner, you will begin to enjoy many benefits.

The benefits, he said, include constant answered prayers, Constant divine touch, supernatural strength and hearing from God.

“You don’t need to be a prophet to hear from God, only be a soul winner.

“Other benefits are miraculous supply, divine immunity, You don’t have to worry yourself about demonic attacks, evil arrow, poisonous foods, they will not be able to harm you.

“You will begin to enjoy divine partnership, God cannot become your partner and you will not be successful, God will always back you up, you will begin to enjoy divine excellence; become better than your colleagues.

“Also, you will live long if you are winning soul; a Christian that is not winning soul risks not living a long life,” he said.

Adeboye further emphasised that anyone who did not preach the gospel, would be in danger as a Christian.

He, therefore, urged all faithful to be wise by doing what the word of God says about winning souls. (NAN)

