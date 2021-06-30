Goronyo Family donates 2,000 exercise books to pupils in Sokoto

The of  late Balarabe Goronyo of Sokoto Metropolis donated 2,000 copies of exercise to the pupils of Waziri Gidado Nizzamiya Primary School, Gidadawa- Sokoto.

Speaking on behalf of the , the Spokesperson of the , Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe, said that the gesture was aimed at facilitating the education of  pupils in the area.

According to him, the gesture  is being extended to the beneficiaries by a member of the , Zayyanu Goronyo, under the Goronyo Initiative  which  also renders free medical and educational support to indigent patients.

“This gesture was aimed at complementing the efforts of the government in funding education.

“The funding of education is a collective responsibility that should not be solely left to the government,” he noted.

Also speaking, Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad, a Lecturer at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, lauded the donor for the gesture .

Muhammad said that amount of invested on education was too , adding that,  “education is the best legacy to be bequeathed  to the youths who are the future leaders of the nation.”

In his response, the  Acting Headmaster of the School, Alhaji Muntari Yahayya, said he was delighted   with the donation and described it as a morale booster to the pupils .

He appealed to wealthy individuals, families, groups and organisations to emulate the late Balarabe Goronyo family in this direction.

Alhaji Umar Marafa, who spoke on behalf of the of the pupils, said that the gesture would go a long way in supplementing their efforts to educate their children and wards .

The News Agency of (NAN) reports that the family had donated 10,000 copies of similar to the pupils of the Waziri Model Primary School, Sokoto, during the 2021 International World Book Giving Day. (NAN)

