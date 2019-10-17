Google sensitises over 500 teachers on Internet usage

An American multinational technology company, Google, on Thursday sensitised no fewer than 500 primary school teachers in Badagry, Lagos State, on the use of google digital skills in teaching.

Google Resource Person from Pamaz Ltd., Miss Olushola Akinleye, said purpose of the training programme was to expose teachers to internet in learning process in schools.

Akinleye said that the teaching programme was organised by Google and Pamaz Ltd., in conjunction with the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board.

She said that the programme had been conducted in Agege and Ikorodu before bring it to Badagry.

The resource person said research had shown that over four billion people were using internet on daily basis.

“As a teacher, you should know how to use google to find information on the internet.

“Currently, business transactions can be made on the internet; so anything ideal or services can be sold on internet,” she said.

Akinleye urged the teachers to embrace electronic learning so that they could be mobilised digitally.

The teachers were taught on how to use a special apps designed for teachers called “google my class’’.

They were asked to open their phones and shown how to create an account with the apps.

Commenting, Mrs Funke Avoseh, a teacher from Badagry West Local Community Development Area, thanked the organiser of the programme.

Avoseh said that many teachers were carrying phones without knowing its usefulness apart from calling and messaging.

She said that many teachers had learnt a lot on the internet usage.

Another teacher, Mrs Toyin Hundeyin, commended SUBEB in Lagos State and Google for organising the training programme.

Hundeyin said the training would assist them in teaching their pupils. (NAN)