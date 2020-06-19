Google highlights YouTube channels for e-learning

Share the news













Google on Friday, highlighted five YouTube channels for e-learning with schools in Nigeria closed, due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, Communication Officer Google, West Africa, said in a statement that e-learning had become the new normal.

Kola-Ogunlade said that this had left many parents stressed as they had to juggle their own work and activities while serving as home teachers for their children.

He said to help parents out and give them the much-needed break, Google had compiled a list of five YouTube channels to help parents teach their children and keep them occupied.

“BinoandFino is a cartoon series about a brother and sister, duo named Bino and Fino who live with their family in Nigeria.

“The channel reveals exciting adventures that help children discover and learn about Africa and the rest of the world.

“The content is wide-ranging; so viewers can learn about things such as water creating electricity, the flags of some African countries or even how important it is to eat healthy fruit,” he said.

Açcording to him, Ogun Digi Class Channel is an Ogun State Government initiative with contents appealing to both primary and secondary school students.

He said that children could learn English, Mathematics, Basic Science, Computer Science, Arts and Commercial subjects.

Kola-Ogunlade said it was the first of its kind in Nigeria to feature experienced educators from Ogun State sharing their knowledge on different subjects.

He said that another was Akili and Me, an edutainment channel on fun educational preschool learning videos from across the African continent.

Kola-Ogunlade said that students joined Akili, Happy Hippo, Little Lion and Bush Baby to learn letters, numbers, art, reading, vocabulary skills and more.

According to him, the channel, which is dedicated to toddlers during the COVID-19 pandemic, has over 260, 000 subscribers and also features videos geared toward helping toddlers get a grip on their emotions.

He said that Simone’s Oasis channel is owned by Tonye Faloughi-Ekezie and it was created out of her experience, entertaining her own children – Ugo, a boy and Sim Sim, a girl.

Kola-Ogunlade said drawing on what she learned from raising a special-needs child living with Down syndrome, she shared content to help others on their journey.

Açcording to him, some of the entertaining sing-along-videos on the channel include, nursery rhyme mashups, Incy Wincy Spider, Nigeria 36 states, and Eko Bridge.

The communication officer said the fifth channel SokidzTV – is owned by Sceneonetv and it offered a variety of songs and nursery rhymes in English and Yoruba.

He said children could also learn about numbers, the alphabet, colours and other topics that helped with mental development.

“As parents adapt and become teachers to children at home, these YouTube channels help by relieving some of the stresses associated with home learning,’’ Kola-Ogunlade said.

YouTube is Google’s company and had become the world’s popular online video community. (NAN)

