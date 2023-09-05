Google Appoints Managing Director for Africa

By Stellamaris Ashinze

Google on Tuesday announced the appointment of Alex Okosi as Managing Director for Google in Africa to help businesses and economies on the grow.

Vice President, EMEA Emerging Markets at Google, Meir Brand said in a statement that Okosi would be responsible for Google’s operations in Africa

Brand said that the role is as well as expanding access and providing tools to help the next billion users get more from the Web.

“Alex is a proven leader with a wealth of experience in the media and technology industries.

‘’He has a deep understanding of African countries and a passion for using technology to empower people and businesses.

‘’Okosi is a seasoned media, entertainment, and technology leader,’’ he said.

According to him, prior to joining YouTube, Okosi held the position of Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa and BET International.

He said that in his most recent position at YouTube, Okosi played a pivotal role in steering the platform’s growth and expansion across Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey.

“I am excited at the prospect of leading Google’s team in Africa and the opportunity to be an even closer part of this diverse and dynamic region, which is so close to my heart,” Okosi said.

Okosi said that he believes in the potential for technology and in particular, the internet to improve people’s lives and to help individuals and businesses in Africa to thrive.

He said that Google has been operating in Africa for over a decade and has offices in Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa.

According to him, the company’s products and services are use6 d by millions of people in Africa every day. (NAN)

