GoodFriday: It Is finished, Jesus nailed all challenges of life

By Joy Mbachi

Christians have been called upon to use the celebration of Good Friday to reunite with God in order to build a healthy nation through righteousness as his death nailed all life challenges on the cross.

Revd Chukwudi Nwachukwuma said in a homily at the Church of the Pentecost, Awka, Anglican communion of Diocese of Awka, that Good Friday is assurance of Jesus Christ transformation in the lives of the faithful.

Nwachukwuma said that the death of Jesus on the cross has ended the norm that only the high priest can intercede for the people to God for protection and blessings.

According to the priest, the death has given Christians the grace to come into God’s presence at will to pray as they are no longer slaves but sons and co hires of Christ Jesus, quoting from Galatians 4 verse 3-7.

“Moment of the season calls for reflection for Christians to be touched to live right and represent Christ in any position they found themselves,” he said.

He said that the word “it is finished” said on the cross by Jesus Christ in book of John 19 verse 30, encourages the faithful to trust in God always in all matters.

“Good Friday has brought light, liberation and salvation to humanity as Christians are to follow the steps of Christ in their daily living to enthrone a society that fears God and promotes civility in all sectors of life,” he said.

Evangelist Ifeanyi Amobi, in his message, encouraged the Christian to see the season as a time of affliction allowed by God in their lives as a system of purification to stand firm in all circumstances.

Amobi said that God has huge plans for his people through which he will grant them eternal joy through the provision of life-lifting facilities to create a healthy society (Jeremiah 29 verses 11) – which says for “I know the thought I have for you, thoughts of good and not of evil,” Amobi said.

Mrs Obioma Onwumelu said that the death of Jesus Christ on the cross signifies victory over ills of the society as it is expected that Christians should abide by the law of the state and perform all duties with fear of God.

“We need to be nation builders, Christians should be shining examples anywhere they found themselves to promote that which Jesus died for,” she said.

Revd Christian Okoye urged Christians to see the day as reminder that they should be crucified with Jesus Christ in all negativity and rise with him by living a righteous life.

Okoye urged Christians to imbibe the spirit of forgiving as Jesus demonstrated while on the cross when he forgave those who mocked him. (NAN)

