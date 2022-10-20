Good training increases troops’ survival in battle, says Major General Ali

…as he inaugurates Fourth Quarter Basic Battle Course

By Chimezie Godfrey

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army (NA) and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN(OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali has said that good training increases troops chances of survival on the battlefield.

He made this known Thursday 20 October 2022 during the inauguration ceremony of Fourth Quarter Basic Battle Course 2022, held at 3 Division Small Arms Range Miango Bassa in Jos.

The GOC/Commander OPSH revealed that the myriad of insecurity challenges in the country and the world at large was responsible for consistent training and retraining of NA personnel to optimally perform their duties of securing the lives and property the citizens.

He posited that the training was organised to enhance the skills of participants towards effective and battle-focused tactics in eliminating the enemies of the state, noting that the training would enable personnel of the Nigerian Army to develop the use of initiative, enhance their tactical skills and effective employment of weapons day and night to counter emerging security challenges.

He reiterated on training and retraining as the best welfare he can give to his troops.

In his welcome address, the Division Training Officer (DTO) 3 Division NA, Brigadier General Suleiman Adamu noted that the training which was spelled out by Army Headquarters Department of Training shall cover, tactics, weapon handling, battle drills and map reading among others.

He said participants for the training were selected young soldiers and officers from 6 Brigade Jalingo, 23 Brigade Yola, 33 Artillery Brigade Bauchi, 303 Artillery Regiment Gombe and 3 Division Garrison.

He further revealed the training was designed to face the current security challenges confronting the country.

In attendance were the Chief of Staff 3 Division, Principal Staff Officers from 3 Division, Commanders and Commanding Officers of 3 Division related units and formations.

