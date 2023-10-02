Good governance will stop military coups in West Africa, says Ganduje

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged African leaders to deliver on good governance as a way of reducing the incidences of military coups in West Africa.

Ganduje made this known when he received a delegation from the ruling party in Ghana, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by its National Chairman, Mr Stephen Ntim.

He noted the long historical affinity between Nigeria and Ghana, it would be apt for the ruling parties of both counties to share ideas on delivering good governance to their citizens.

He noted that with good governance systems in place, the masses would be the ones to resist any military incursions that could derail democratic rule.

“This kind of visit is important and good to help us exchange ideas on how to deliver good governance to the people; and it can even reduce tide of military incursions that we are witnessing recently.

“While we are discouraging military coups, we must improve our governance systems, when this is done, the masses will be the first to even resist any such military interventions”, the APC chairman said.

He described the visit of the NPP national chairman as an ice-breaker that would strengthen the relationship between the ruling political parties of both countries.

This, he said, was especially because Ghana and Nigeria shared same values and political history.

Ganduje said the relationship between both countries was long standing, noting that they passed through same colonial masters and shared same national language: English.

He recalled how both countries secured independence from Britain without shedding blood and spoke English as official language which further strengthened their bond among Francophone neighbours.

He said the Ghana ruling party national chairman was breaking the ace by developing a strong tire between leaders of political parties in the region.

Ntim earlier, congratulated Ganduje on his emergence as APC national chairman, and Nigeria on her 63rd Independence Anniversary.

“We are happy and proud to be sharing this day with you. It signals greater days ahead and we hope you will want to reciprocate this visit”, he said.

He told Ganduje that it would be significant for the APC and NPP to be sharing ideas on enthroning good governance so that the parties would remain in power for many more years.

The NPP national chairman said his party had a lot to learn from Ganduje and Nigeria’s ruling party,the APC.

“As a party, we have a lot to learn from Ganduje as an individual, and from the APC as a political party,” he stressed.

He said his visit was to begin a journey between the ruling parties of the two countries on how to enthrone good governance in the interest of its citizens.

Ntim noted that Nigeria and Ghana had a long standing relationship that could not be taken for granted, adding that since 2017, Ghanania presidents had visited Nigeria 45 times.

He thanked the APC national chairman for accepting to meet with him in spite of the short notice, saying he looked forward to having him visit Ghana before long.

Ntim was accompanied on the visit by Ghanaian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Rashid Bawa and some officials of his party among others.(NAN)

