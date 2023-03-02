Good governance, solid economy vital to ending terrorism – Commander 

By Mohammed Tijjani

Maj.-Gen. Christopher Musa, the Commander Infantry Corps says effective counter- terrorism and counter- insurgency involves good governance, population security and solid economic development measures.

He said that these “must be underpinned by robust information operations which unify and drive other activities including military efforts”.

Musa said this at the closing of a three-day seminar on Counter- Terrorism and Counter-Insurgency (CTCOIN) for Senior Course 45 participants at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College Military Cantonment in Jaji, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the seminar had the theme “Optimizing the Whole of Society Approach in CTCOIN of Operations”.

Musa said it was obvious that countering the threat of insurgency and terrorism which has bedeviled nation for over 13 years would not be realized through military efforts alone.

According to him, other solutions to the fight against terrorism and insurgency lies in the education and integration of all segments of the society.

“This way, every responsible citizen contributes meaningfully to the fight by complementing the efforts of the government.

“Accordingly, other non-kinetic players aside from the security forces are key to the success of counter-terrorism and counter- insurgency operations,” he added.

The Infantry Commander told the course participants that they were lucky to be exposed to important perspectives of counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency at this stage of their career.

He urged them to take the lessons from the seminar seriously and keep them close to their hearts.

“I am optimistic that the college will ensure that all recommendations, observations and decisions reached would be harmonized into a working document and presented to the appropriate authorities for approval and subsequent implementation.

“I also have no doubt that issues that need to be implemented in the college training curriculum towards improved performance of our armed forces in counter- terrorism and counter- insurgency operations would be adequately addressed.”

Earlier, the Commandant AFCSC, AVM Emmanuel Wonah, said the seminar was to brainstorm on ways and means to optimize the whole of society approach for effective counter terrorism and insurgency operation in Nigeria.

NAN reports that the Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force, Maj.-Gen. Abdul Khalifa-Ibrahim delivered lecture on the role of leadership in counter-terrorism and counter- insurgency operations.

Also, the Emir of Kaura Namoda, Alhaji Sanusi Ahmad-Asha delivered lecture on the importance of collaboration with traditional institutions and community leaders in managing counter- terrorism and counter- insurgency in Nigeria.(NAN)