Good Governance : Makinde urges electorate to hold council chairmen, councillors accountable

May 22, 2021



Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged residents of state to hold those elected as chairmen and councillors in 33 local government councils of state responsible good .

Makinde stated this on Saturday, shortly after he voted polling unit 001, ward 11, Abayomi area, in Ibadan North-East LG.

According to governor, local government election is a process to elect some people grassroots government.

“This is not end in its self, but a means to an end; end is democracy, good Oyo state.

“So, we must be internally vigilant. Even though people are being elected today, you have to hold accountable, just as I’m being held accountable.” Makinde stated.

On his impression about the poll, the governor said reports his disposal showed that the election process was peaceful.

He said that personnel had been deployed to maintain law and during the election and expressed optimism that the whole exercise would be successful at the end of the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Gov Makinde arrived at his polling unit at exactly 11: , he was accredited and voted at 11:35 .(NAN)

