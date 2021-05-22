Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has urged residents of the state to hold those elected as chairmen and councillors in the 33 local government councils of the state responsible for good governance.

Makinde stated this on Saturday, shortly after he voted at polling unit 001, ward 11, Abayomi area, in Ibadan North-East LG.

According to the governor, the local government election is a process to elect some people at the grassroots government.

“This is not the end in its self, but a means to an end; the end is democracy, good governance for Oyo state.

“So, we must be internally vigilant. Even though people are being elected today, you have to hold them accountable, just as I’m being held accountable.” Makinde stated.

On his impression about the poll, the governor said reports at his disposal showed that the election process was peaceful.

He said that security personnel had been deployed to maintain law and order during the election and expressed optimism that the whole exercise would be successful at the end of the day.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Gov Makinde arrived at his polling unit at exactly 11:30 am, he was accredited and voted at 11:35 am.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

