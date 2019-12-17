Good governance: FG pledges continuous support for SERVICOM to enhance service delivery

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha has pledged continuous support for SRRVICOM to enhance good governance and quality service delivery across the country.

Mustapha made this known in his opening remark at the End of Year Meeting and Awards of National Council of Nodal Officers in Abuja.

He said SERVICOM is known for its standards, guidance and monitoring of service delivery to the Nigerian public.

“SERVCOM had done excellently well in carrying out it mandate of ensuring quality service delivery adding that there is still room for improvement.

“The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation will continue to support SERVICOM Office because it is the a very important aspect of governance.

“Governance is to serve the people; anything concerning SERVICOM, SGF always take it very seriously because Nigerians need to be served right

“We will do everything possible to ensure that SERVICOM excel in meeting up with its mandate for everybody in the country,” Mustapha said.

Mustapha was represented at the event by Mr Yakubu Habit, Deputy Director overseeing Office of the Director, Human Resources in the Office of the SGF.

Speaking earlier, the National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of SERVICOM Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli appreciated all the staff that worked extra mile to ensure the office recorded success.

She called on them to continue to put more effort at what they do to ensure that Nigerians are served right.

High point of the event was the Service Awards given to Nodal Officers and SERVICOM units in MDAs.

MDAs that were awarded including Ministries of Science and Technology and Transportation.

Others are Immigration, Industrial Training Fund, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, National Social Insurance Trust Fund, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and many others. (NAN)

