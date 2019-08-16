Good Governance: Buhari charges Lawmakers to be fair, honest

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday charged lawmakers to consistently maintain the path of honesty and fairness at all times as leadership entails earning the trust of the people that voted them into office.

A statement by Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s spokesman, in Abuja, said President Buhari gave the charge when he received the leadership of the Katsina State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Tasiu Maigari, on Friday in Daura, Katsina State.

According to the president, the essence of contesting elections is to serve the people, and political actors must always remain loyal, dedicated and focused on delivering on their promises.

“Having been chosen by your people to lead, you must ensure that you remain trustworthy.

”Ensure fairness at all times. Leadership at home, community or national level is a heavy responsibility. And it must be discharged with fairness, firmness and justice,’’ he added.

The president urged the lawmakers to be selfless, visionary and committed to meeting the needs of the electorate, while minding their constitutional responsibilities.

In his remark, the Speaker thanked the president for providing leadership at the national level, and setting a standard on integrity and forthrightness for others to emulate.

Maigari assured the President that the Katsina House of Assembly would continue to support his policies, and ensure a trickling down in the state to favour their various constituencies.(NAN)