Good Friday: NCPC boss tasks leaders on humility, sincere service

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) has tasked leaders to embrace humility, empathy and sincere service to the people in the spirit of Good Friday.

By Angela Atabo

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, made the call in a message to commemorate Good Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Good Friday is a solemn Christian holy day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus and his death observed during Holy Week.

Adegbite, therefore, urged leaders to reflect on the ultimate sacrifice made by Jesus for humanity and to allow those values to guide their approach to leadership by moving away from selfish ambitions and focus on delivering dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

According to him, both Islam and Christianity revealed the vanity of amassing wealth through their method of burying people empty handed, not leaving the earth with anything.

He said “when you die, you are not going to be buried with anything. So, what is the problem that you acquire everything and you cannot be good and kind to people around you?.

“How much do you need in a day? Do you have more than 24 hours in a day; more than seven days in a week; more than 31, 30 , 28 or 29 days in a month?.

“Your year can never exceed 366 or 365 days; so, if you build 50 or 100 houses, you cannot sleep in more than one room at a time.”

Adebgite, therefore, urged service to humanity and touching lives positively, adding that “let it be prosperity for all, the more the merrier and that is the message of Easter. Let us learn from the life of Christ.”

The executive secretary, who also urged leaders to focus on fulfilling their promises to the people in view of the 2027 general elections, said “let people see the work of your hand, they will decide what they will do.”(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)