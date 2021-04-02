Good Friday: Jesus Christ, hope of mankind – Cleric

Pastor Timothy Bakare, Superintendent for Christ Apostolic Church Oke-Ibukun Iloro Headquarters, has reaffirmed Jesus Christ is the only hope for mankind.

Bakare made the confirmation during a ‘Good Friday Service’ at the Christ Apostolic Church Oke-Ibukun Iloro, Headquarters, on Friday, in Ile-Ife.

He said God created man in His image, with the hope of serving Him, but it was a pity fall short of the Glory of God, by transgressing against Him.

According the cleric, God cursed both Adam and Eve including Satan and the curse persists on humans and till date.

“Woe unto the world, for the adversary was sent the world.

“But Glory be God shown mercy unto the whole world, by giving  us  His only begotten Son, whosoever believed in Him will not perish but have everlasting life.

“If anyone be in Christ, he is s creature, old things have passed away, they have become .” he said.

Bakare then charged Christians to move closer to Christ and turn a leaf  in Him, by genuinely repenting of their sins, so that the death and resurrection of Christ on the cross, would not be in futility.

He urged Nigerians to utilise  this period to for national security, embrace peaceful coexistence across the and eschew evil. (NAN)

