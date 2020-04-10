Good Friday: Abstinence from meat increases demand for fish, forces prices to soar in Enugu

Some dealers on fish in markets across Enugu have expressed joy over the high patronage the got on Good Friday when some Christians abstain from meat, forcing an increase in prices.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during a market survey in Enugu on Friday, some fish sellers attributed the high patronage to some Christians’ abstinence from meat on a Good Friday.

According to the dealers, the high demand for fish necessitated the price increase as the product recorded boom.

Mrs Oge Uba, a fish dealer at Garki Market, said she had transacted so much business since she commenced her daily sales.

Uba, who did not disclose the volume of sales she had made, said that in spite of the lockdown, there was high patronage for fish business.

According to her, customers were buying fish, either dried or fresh at exorbitant prices to observe the significance of Good Friday.

Mrs Ifunanya Ochulugha, a frozen fish shop owner at Mayor market, added that the Catholic faithful were prominent among her customers.

Ochulugha explained that a kilogramme of iced fish previously sold for N1,000 now goes for N1,200, while the largest size of catfish goes for between N4,500 and N6,000 as against N3000 and N5,000.

Mrs Chinasa Igwe, another dealer in frozen fish at Top-Land neighbourhood Market, also said she recorded good sales since she resumed business on Good Friday, attributing the boom to a large number of Christians who were observing Good Friday.

Igwe said that a carton of iced fish was sold for between N23, 000 and N26, 000 as against N18,000 and N22,000 depending on their sizes and type of fish.

She explained that one frozen iced fish now sold for between N600 and N800 as against N400 and N600.

“Fish sellers in Enugu are always prepared for Good Friday because it is an opportunity for us to make good sales and be happy at the end of the day,” she said.

A customer at Mayor market, Miss Omelogo Nnadi, told NAN that the price of fish was usually high on Good Fridays because many Christians, especially the Catholic faithful observed the day to remember the passion and death of Christ on the cross to save mankind.

“The Christian faithful, especially Catholics mark the day with abstinence from meat, which is in line with their doctrine”, Nnadi said. (NAN)