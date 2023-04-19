Gontor of NCC Honoured by Northern Youth Organisation

From right: Yakubu Gontor, Director, Financial Services, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) being presented with Shield of Nigeria Northern Youth Award by Bilal Mohammed, Vice President, Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, in Abuja recently.

Director of Financial Services at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Yakubu Gontor, has been honoured the Northern Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) for his exemplary professional conduct.

NYCN is the umbrella body of youths across the 19 northern states including the Federal Capital Territory Abuja (FCT) with one of the objectives being the promotion of national integration and enhancement of investment in Northern Nigeria for sustainable development.

A delegation of the organisation led by the National President, Dr. Isa Ododo, presented a plaque for award of Garwuwan Matasan Arewa Nigeria (literally translated as ‘Shield of Niger Northern Youth’) during a visit to Gontor in his office at the Commission in Abuja recently.

Ododo said the recognition was based on Gonor’s professionalism and his standing as civil servant of repute that has made himself a role model to the Nigerian youth.

He said the NYCN promotes policy formulation and implementation on issues relating to youth development in Nigeria as well as identifying and recognising exemplary personalities whose conducts in their professional calling are worthy of emulation by the youths.

“The conferment of the title on our honoree was based on his visionary leadership in the industry as well as his selfless service and immense contributions that have enhanced youth development in northern states of Nigeria,” Ododo said.

Ododo also used the opportunity of applaud NCC Management for its efforts in enhancing digital skills in Nigerian youth through projects such as the Digital Nigeria centre (DNC), among other interventionist projects, which Ododo said, have been put in place to encourage youths to harness their digital skills for self-development.

In his acceptance speech, Gontor appreciated youth organisation for promoting the youths of northern extraction, urging NYCN executives to use their connections and network with the governments across the country to carry out more awareness on skills acquisition and functional education and need to be professional in all their dealings.

The recognition by youth council gives credence to the important role being played by Gontor not only as Director in charge of financial matters at NCC but also as a man of integrity managing all financial matters of the Commission, especially with respect to issue of revenue generation and financial prudency required to sustain the independence of the Commission as an impartial telecom industry regulator and arbiter.