Gombe youth group endorses business mogul, Dauda for 2023 presidency

By Peter Uwumarogie

A group under the aegis, Coalition of Christian Youth in the North, Gombe State chapter, on Saturday, endorsed Dr Ibrahim Dauda for president in the 2023 general election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dauda, an Abuja-based businessman, is one of the presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Ismail Abubakar, Chairman of the group, stated this at a news conference in Gombe.

He said Dauda’s youthful disposition, sound character, proven track record of integrity and honesty had endeared him to youths in the state and beyond.

He described Dauda’s ambition to join the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the APC as a welcomed development in view of his capacity to carry the youths along, create employment and help run an inclusive government.

“Dr Ibrahim Dauda is counted as one of the very hard-working person who leaves no stone unturned to complete any assigned task.

“He brings excellent credentials, character, values, and vision, which will help solve Nigeria’s challenges and set us on the path of greatness.”

The chairman said Nigeria deserved a honest leader that would manage its resources for the overall wellbeing of the people.

“Dauda is the man for the job because he is honest, intelligent, vibrant, competent, and hard-working.”

While appealing to APC delegates to elect Dauda, Abubakar said the presidential aspirant had all the qualifications required to be the next president of the country.

“Beyond any doubt, he is among the best qualified person to run for the presidential seat.

“He has done it in diverse areas and if given the chance, Nigeria will be better for it.”

According to him, the coalition will leverage all social media platforms as well as other means to galvanise supports for the emergence of Dauda as the next president if APC considered him as the party’s flagbearer.

Abubakar appealed to members of the coalition and other youths in the state to take advantage of the ongoing voter card registration to register, to enable them to exercise their franchise in 2023.

“Your voter card is your right to vote; go and get your cards,” he said.

He further urged to youths to embrace peace while playing politics, adding that peaceful coexistence was necessary for the advancement of democracy in the state and country at large. (NAN)

