Gombe: Yahaya extends olive branch to co-contestants

By Peter Uwumarogie

Winner of the March 18 governorship election in Gombe State, Gov. Inuwa Yahaya has urged his co-contestants in the election to join hands with him to move the state to the next level.

Yahaya made the call on Thursday in Gombe shortly after receiving his Certificate of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said that the election was contested in the interest of developing the state for the benefits of the people, hence the need for contestants to work with him in that regard.

“There was no loser in the just concluded governorship election in the state.

“I urge those that contested in the election in the state, for us there is no victor, there is no vanquish.

“We are all Gombe people and we shall jointly work to carry the hands of the losers if there is any, to move forward and take Gombe State to the next level,” he said.

The governor thanked all stakeholders for their efforts in ensuring free, fair, peaceful and credible polls in the state.

According to Yahaya, his re-election is an opportunity for him to deliver more dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.

“This certificate we received today is a license for us to go all out to do more so that we can deliver on the mandate and on the needs of the people and provide the dividends of democracy that is widely needed in the country.”

Earlier, Umar Ibrahim, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Gombe State commended all stakeholders for the successful conduct of election in the state.

“I use this opportunity to congratulate the governor-elect and deputy governor-elect and other elected representatives.

“I urge you to see your election as an indication of the confidence reposed in you by your constituents and a debt you must repay by delivering the dividends of democracy to them.”(NAN)