Gombe: Yahaya appoints SSG, others

#TrackNigeria: Governor Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe State has approved the appointment of Prof. Ibrahim Njodi, immediate past Vice Chancellor, University of Maiduguri, as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Mohammed Umar, Director of Administration and Finance, Government House, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday in Gombe.

Umar quoted the governor as also approving the appointment of Bappayo Yahaya, as the Head of Service (HOS), Mohammed Kukandaka, Chief of Staff (COS) and Usman Kamara, Principal Private Secretary (PPS).

He added that Ismaila Uba-Misilli was appointed as the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity; Kabiru Ibn Mohammad, Sulaiman Musa; Bintu Sunmonu and Jack Tasha, Special Assistant (Media) respectively.

He also said that Musa Habibu (Bushasha) and Yakubu Ibrahim Sarki were appointed as Special Assistants (Protocol) and Sani Garba Special Assistant.

According to him, the appointments take immediate effect. (NAN

