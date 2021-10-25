Gombe United FC targets continental action, recruits 12 players

Gombe United FC plans to finish among the top four in the 2021/2022 season the Professional Football League (NPFL), its Chairman, Dr Larry Daniel, said in Gombe on Monday.

Daniel told the News Agency Nigeria (NAN) that to achieve the aim, the club had recruited 12 additional players to bolster their squad.

He added that the 28 players that helped the team to secure promotion to the NPFL had been retained because their relevance and performance at the just- concluded National League.

He said the new recruits would fortify the team with the needed experience to compete with clubs in the NPFL, adding that the club was not “going to the NPFL to occupy space.

“We are going there to for a title and by God’s grace at the end the season, when you are counting one to four, Gombe United will be amongst the top four.

“We have Gov. Inuwa Yahaya Gombe State and our fans that we are going to pick a continental ticket.’’

Daniel also told NAN that with the calibre players and the latest addition, “we have no reason to fear any club. Last season, we lost only one match throughout the season and we are fortifying our team.

“We have signed players who are experienced like Williams who just came back from Jordan; we got Chidera and Christian from Heartland FC, Owerri, Olarenwaju from Jigawa Golden Stars and a player from Ghana amongst others.

“In football, preparation matters; we are happy we are back to the NPFL. I know we have been going and coming out relegation but never again will that happen as we are here to stay,’’ he boasted.

On training, Daniel said: “recently we got some equipment in use in Europe and the governor just bought a bus and football kits too.’’

The stated that the equipment was vital requirement to motivate players and strengthen the team while helping the coach to practically explain to players the techniques he wants them to adopt.

Daniel commended Gov. Yahaya for ensuring that Gombe United FC players were paid before the 25th day every month.

one the biggest motivations as far as the welfare our players concerned,’’ he said.

While unveiling the kits and the bus on Saturday, Gov. Yahaya increased monthly grant to the club from N12 million to N20 million. (NAN)

