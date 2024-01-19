Gombe together, Gov. Yahaya tells oppositions

Following the Supreme Court judgment which affirmed Inuwa Yahaya’s re-election as governor of Gombe State in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, Yahaya has extended an Olive branch to opposition parties in the state.

Yahaya stated this while reacting to the verdict in a press statement issued by his media aide, Mr Ismaila Uba-Misilli, in Gombe on Friday.

Uba-Misilli quoted the governor to have said that the state belonged to everyone, hence urged members of the opposition especially those who pursued different cases at the courts to join him in developing the state.

“Gombe is not owned by any individual or party. Regardless of any differences, it belongs to all of us.

“In the spirit of unity and progress, I urge all members of the opposition to join us in the challenging task of working for greater Gombe.

“As the legal battle concludes, there are no winners or losers; let us work together for the progress and prosperity of our dear state,” he said.

Yahaya, while hailing the verdict described it as affirmation of the will of the people of Gombe as expressed through the ballot in the last election.

Yahaya said that with all court cases resolved, his focus and energy would now be directed towards advancing the development of Gombe State.

He assured the people of Gombe of his administration’s commitment to delivering more dividends of democracy during his second term in office.

The governor commended the Supreme Court Justices for their diligence and thoroughness in handling the case while also hailing his legal team for their effort in defending the mandate of Gombe people.

“Let me on behalf of myself, the deputy governor, members of my government and the entire APC family, express our gratitude to the people of Gombe State for their prayers and steadfast support.” (NAN

By Peter Uwumarogie

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

