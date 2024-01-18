Gombe to hold LG poll on April 27By Hajara UsmanGombe to hold LG poll on April 27

The Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) says it plans to hold the state local government councils poll on April 27.

Mr Sa’idu Awak, the chairman of the commission, said this in Gombe on Thursday during a meeting with stakeholders.Awak said the meeting was to inform the stakeholders of the election date, in line with the 101-day mandatory notice to political parties wishing to participate in the election.He called on the political parties to conduct their activities within the stipulated time.He also urged them to ensure that their supporters conduct themselves peacefully during the election.“We wish to call on all political parties to ensure that they conduct their primaries within the time frame that will be given to them.

“We also wish to call on the leadership of all political parties that intend to contest in this election to impress on their members and supporters to be law abiding during the election,” he said.Also speaking, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, the chairman of the state Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) said the information would help stakeholders to prepare for the election.Aliyu commended the state government on its plans to conduct the election and urged political parties to conduct their primaries within the stipulated time as required by the law.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

