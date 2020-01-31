Gombe to conduct competency test for teachers to enhance quality education

The Gombe State Government says it will conduct competency test for teachers in the state to enhance their capacity and the quality of education.

The state Commissioner for Education, Dr Habu Dahiru, disclosed this during an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday.

Dahiru said the test was aimed at addressing teachers’ performance challenges with a view to enhancing the quality of education, stressing “teachers are key to getting the education quality in the state.’’

He said that already teachers audit was on-going in the state to ascertain the numbers of teachers and the number with the professional qualifications.

According to him, after the audit, there will be competence test to ensure that those that enter classrooms are qualified enough for the job without any compromise.

He said that the administration of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya was committed to addressing the challenges in the sector, adding “ we have an issue in the education sector and we have to address that issue in specifics.’’

He said: “We are now conducting teachers audit to know how many teachers are in our schools, how many have the qualifications and do not and after that we will do the competency test.

“The test is a guide to tell us where we are, and, how we are going to further strengthen the quality of teaching and education in the state.

“If you do not have the qualification, you will go and get it or we will transfer such persons to be administrative officers because our classrooms are for professionals only.

“ When we find those teachers that are not very competent or even those that are competent but need to be updated on current teaching methodologies and practices, then we will know how to go about it.”

He said that the test would enable the government grade teachers and know how to assist them in capacity enhancement.

“We cannot give all the teachers same training, hence competency test to help them measure up with the standard.

“Education being a priority the present administration would focus more on its quality to give the needed results in external examinations and students’ performance.

“As you know, we have declared emergency in the education sector and that means that we are not just concerned with quantity but also quality.

“This is why we established the Teachers Training Institute in Kwami,” he said.

He noted that the Federal Government from the National Council of Education had promulgated that no teacher without teaching qualification and yet to register with the teachers’ registration council should be in any school.

“We have sent the messages to all teachers who may not have the required qualifications to go to schools offering education courses in the state to obtain the requirements.

“And, I am happy majority have complied,’’ he said.

While stressing that the competency test was not to dismiss any teacher from his or her job, Dahiru called on themto continue to put in their best to help right the wrongs in the sector.

He also hinted that the 500-capacity Teachers Training Institute in Kwami which according to him is about 95 per cent completion would be inaugurated within a month or two. (NAN)