Gombe: Tight security as Yahaya is sworn-in as 4th elected governor

#TrackNigeria: Heavy security presence pervaded the area within and around the Pantami Stadium in Gombe on Wednesday as preparations heightened, ahead of the swearing-in of Inuwa Yahaya as the fourth democratically elected governor of Gombe State.

Security personnel were seen patrolling major streets leading to the Pantami Stadium and Gombe Metropolis.

Security agencies in the state, including the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Security (DSS) were stationed in strategic locations within the stadium.

Residents who trouped out en masse to witness the occasion were thoroughly screened while personnel of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) were seen controlling the traffic.

The 12, 000 capacity stadium was filled up as supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were seen in the party’s colour dancing and celebrating within and outside the stadium.

Traditional and religious leaders were present at the ceremony including the Emir of Gombe, Alh. Abubabar Shehu-Abubakar III.

Yahaya, who was born on Oct. 9, 1961 in Jekafari Ward, Gombe State, was sworn in as the 4th elected governor of the state after late Abubakar Hashidu, Sen. Danjuma Goje and the immediate past governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo. (NAN)

