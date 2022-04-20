Gombe State Govt committed to improving plight of persons with disabilities, women

The Gombe State Government on Tuesday reiterated its commitment towards improving the lives of women who are living with disabilities.

The wife of the Gombe State governor, Hajiya Asama’u Yahaya made this known while distributing empowerment tools to no fewer than 2,000 women who are living with disabilities and the indigent in Gombe.

The tools include tricycles and sewing machines.

”The aim of the empowerment programme is to support the beneficiaries to be economically self reliant through entrepreneurship and skill acquisition as well as to discourage them from begging on the streets.

”The government is committed towards ensuring even and equitable distribution of dividends of democracy to the people,” she said.

Yahaya assured the women that her office will continue to assist them with what it takes to improve their lives economically.

Also speaking, Mrs Naomi Awak, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development commended Yahaya for her passion to help the poor and vulnerable .

“ You have not only placed food on their table. You also gave them the requisite skills and knowledge on how to make ends meet,” she explained.

Also speaking the state APC women leader, Hajiya Lumbi Abubakar commended the Governor’s wife for the gesture.(NAN)

