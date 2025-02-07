Gombe state exemplifies Nigeria’s unity, says Yahaya

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has described the state as being a model of unity and peaceful coexistence among diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria

By Peter Uwumarogie

He said this in Gombe on Thursday during a courtesy visit by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye Orumogege III.

Yahaya said that Gombe accepted other ethnic groups who were residing peacefully in the state in a manner that promoted unity and cohesion among Nigeria’s diverse population.

“There is virtually no Nigerian tribe that is not in Gombe. We have been living happily with them and in the true spirit of Nigeria, we are one big family, one Nigeria.

“Kabiyesi, Gombe is your home, you have confirmed with the reception and the number of people you saw living together, cohabiting in one environment for centuries and are doing well.

“We are proud to say that if all the remaining states of Nigeria will be like Gombe, Nigeria will have been a different place,” he said.

The governor commended the Yoruba community, stressing that they made invaluable contributions to the state’s economic growth.

The Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu-Abubakar III, said the visit was to reaffirm the bond of friendship between the Yoruba people from Ogbomoso Kingdom and the people of Gombe State.

Abubakar-Shehu said that their relationship existed for over a century, stressing that there had never been any rift in friendly relations between them.

He said the Yoruba people made significant contributions to the socio-economic prosperity of the state.

“For over a century of living with the Yorubas in the state, there had never been communal conflicts between them and the people of Gombe.

“This is the legacy, we are proud and committed to preserve,” he said

The royal father commended Yahaya for creating a conducive environment that promoted peaceful coexistence in the state, and pledged support to peace and development programmes.

Earlier, Olaoye described Gombe State as a good example of a peaceful society where different ethnic groups coexist peacefully.

Olaoye said that Gombe State was a reference point of peace in the country, emphasising that Nigerians have a lot to learn from the state.

He lauded Yahaya for his commitment towards promoting unity among diverse ethnic and religious groups in the state. (NAN)